The Phoenix Suns left Games 1 and 2 in Denver without a win and needed two strong games at home to even the series. Devin Booker was the man for the job as he scored a combined 83 points between Games 3 and 4. He’s been having an incredible postseason with the Suns this year and is taking his game to new heights. Booker recorded his third straight game with 35+ points, the most in Suns franchise history.

This postseason, Devin Booker has become a new player offensively. In Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals in 2021, Booker averaged a solid (27.3) points per game. Through nine games this postseason he is averaging a league-leading (36.8) points per game.

Kevin Durant and himself have been a lethal one-two punch for the Suns. Both are capable of going for 30+ points each night and it’s not easy to gameplan against that. Game 5 will be back in Denver tomorrow night at 10:00 pm EST.

Devin Booker has recorded his third straight Playoff game with 35+ points, the most in Suns franchise history: Amar’e Stoudemire (2 straight, 2002)

Kevin Johnson (2 straight, 1994) pic.twitter.com/sks9Uu13gu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 8, 2023

Devin Booker has been Phoenix’s catalyst on offense this postseason

Booker has scored at least 30 points in seven of Phoenix’s nine postseason games. He has also had 35+ points five times in the nine games and is shooting a red-hot (.510) percent from deep. His field goal percentage is also a lethal (.617) percent. After the game, the superstar SG had this to say about all the statistics that get brought up about his historic performances.

“I always say, and it’s something that I’ll tell KD, like throw that efficiency s— out the window. I don’t care about that. Just keep going, keep attacking, keep being aggressive.” – Devin Booker

The three-time all-star has scored 331 points through the Suns’ first nine postseason games. That is the most since Michael Jordan back in 1990. Additionally, his (.700) true shooting percentage is the best by a player with at least 300 points scored through their first nine postseason games. Booker and the Suns will look to keep their momentum rolling with a third-straight win in Game 5.