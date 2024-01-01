The Detroit Pistons ended an NBA-record, 28-game losing streak in Sunday’s 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors. It was their first win since Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.

Detroit matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, with an overtime loss at Boston on Thursday.

Though, the Pistons did set the single-season NBA record with their 27th straight loss.

🚨 27 STRAIGHT LOSSES! 🚨 The Pistons have broken the record for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. 📉#NBA | #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/xYtsley3Ui — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 27, 2023



Cade Cunningham ended his outing with 30 points and 12 assists against Toronto.

“I feel amazing,” Cunningham said. “We just kept battling. It’s been a long stretch, all these losses, but I’m just happy to be part of a group of guys who don’t quit.”

Jalen Duren recorded 18 points and 17 rebounds, while Kevin Knox II scored 17.

“I’m just so happy we were able to get that,” Duren said. “We’ve been fighting hard for a couple of months to get one, and we’ve been through a lot of adversity.”

Detroit Pistons earn first win in 64 days, end NBA-record 28-game losing streak in their 129-127 victory vs. Toronto Raptors

Detroit led 52-44 at halftime. Toronto went on to score 83 points in the second half. The Pistons led 90-86 heading into the fourth. Cunningham and Jaden Ivey made back-to-back 3-pointers to add to Detroit’s 110-99 lead with 5:50 remaining.

Pascal Siakam’s 3-pointer made it 126-122 with 17 seconds left, but Detroit secured the win at the foul line.

“I’ve been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that’s a first for me,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said. “Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I’m just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room.”



The 1980-81 Winnipeg Jets own the longest winless streak in not only NHL history, but all of professional sports history as well. However, the NHL’s all-time record includes ties during a winless stretch.

Winnipeg went 30 consecutive games without a win from Oct. 19, 1980, to Dec. 20, 1980. Not to mention, the 1975-76 Kansas City Scouts went 27 straight without a victory from Feb. 12, 1976, to April 4, 1976.

The NFL’s Chicago Cardinals, now known as the Arizona Cardinals, also lost 29 straight games from 1942 to 1945. The Cardinals went 0-10 in the 1943 and 1944 seasons, and then the club finished 1-9 in 1945.

Are the Pistons destined to go on more losing streaks this season?