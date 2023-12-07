Pistons have ‘no immediate plans’ to trade Bojan Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons are not ready to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. Bogdanovic, 34, made his 2023-24 season debut in Saturday’s 110-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 10-year veteran missed the first six weeks of the season because of a right calf strain.

“What about Detroit and Bojan Bogdanovic? The Knicks were among the teams who talked to Detroit about potential Bogdanovic trades in the past, but I don’t think anything is imminent there,” Begley wrote.

“Detroit has no immediate plans to trade Bogdanovic, according to people familiar with the organization’s thinking. The hope is that a healthy Bogdanovic can help Detroit win some games, according to those people. Detroit is 2-18 and has lost 17 straight games.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Detroit Pistons hold 27th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

In 59 starts last season, Bogdanovic averaged career highs of 21.6 points, 2.6 assists, and 32.1 minutes per game. Along with grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game, he also shot 48.8% from the field, his best since 2018-19 with the Indiana Pacers (49.7%).

Furthermore, in Detroit’s 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 11, 2022, the forward recorded a season-high 38 points, four boards, two assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action.

Detroit Pistons hope to win games with Bojan Bogdanovic back, aim to end 18-game losing streak

Bogdanovic, 34, was one of 11 players in the NBA to average 20 points on 40% shooting on 3-pointers last season, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The 6-foot-7 wing is owed $20 million this season and $19.1 million in 2024-25. This is part of the two-year, $39.03 million contract he signed with Detroit last October.

Additionally, Bogdanovic scored 22 points in back-to-back games this season against the Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. He shot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the floor and 4-of-8 (50%) beyond the arc against Memphis.



The Pistons suffered a franchise-record 18th straight loss in Wednesday night’s 116-102 defeat to the Grizz. Detroit lost 14 straight games in the 1979-80 season. This skid was matched in the 1993-94 and 2021-22 seasons.

Since the Pistons improved to 2-1 on Oct. 28 after defeating the Chicago Bulls, they have not won a game. Detroit finished last season with an NBA-low 17 games and two 11-game losing streaks.