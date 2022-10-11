Pistons’ Marvin Bagley says Cade Cunningham is an All-Star-level player

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III believes teammate Cade Cunningham is an All-Star-level player. After a team practice on Tuesday, the 23-year-old praised his new friend.

“He’s going to do what Cade does,” explained Bagley III when asked about his expectations this season. “Cade’s a great player. He’s an All-Star-level player. When I first got here, I saw that really quickly.”

Upon further review of the 2022-23 championship odds, a few NBA betting sites are giving the Pistons a slim chance to make the playoffs. Check out which sportsbooks are expecting the team to finish higher in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pistons’ new rotation following the Bojan Bogdanovic trade: Starters = Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren / Isaiah Stewart Second Unit = Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III, Stewart / Duren, Nerlens Noel — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 22, 2022

“It’s fun playing with a guy like that whose IQ is high up there and who’s unselfish like him, who can do so many things out there and open up things for the rest of us,” continued Bagley III. “I’m excited to see the season he’ll have and what we have as a group.”

Cunningham was the first overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. In 64 starts with the Pistons during his rookie season, the Oklahoma State product averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 boards, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Moreover, Cunningham was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. While the Pistons finished 23-59 (.280) and 14th overall in the Eastern Conference, Cunningham still had a terrific season.

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, the 21-year-old is projected to average 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals with the Pistons in the 2022-23 season. The guard is seeking his first All-Star selection as well.

Last season, the Sacramento Kings traded Bagley III to the Pistons for Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles. In 18 appearances with Detroit, the wing averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Marvin Bagley III catches a lob from Cade Cunningham 👀 pic.twitter.com/EyKZWkorsJ — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) March 13, 2022

In July, Bagley III signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Pistons. His deal also includes a trade restriction. If G.M. Troy Weaver wanted to trade the forward, he would have to wait until Dec. 15.

During the interview, while talking about the Pistons’ playoff chances, Bagley III said, “We don’t put a cap on it. We can do so many things with this team.”

“Just keep learning, getting better, and putting in that work like we’ve been doing. When we turn around, the next thing you know, we’ll be where we want to be.”

Expectations are low for the Pistons for the 2022-23 season. However, some teams play better without pressure from fans and the media. After adding Bojan Bogdanovic and No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey, perhaps Detroit will win more games this season.