Pistons sign forward Kevin Knox to a one-year contract

The Detroit Pistons are signing free agent forward Kevin Knox to a one-year deal, per sources. Knox, 24, appeared in 42 games with Detroit last season before he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers waived Knox in October when they finalized their roster for the 2023-24 season.

Knox was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. During his rookie season, he averaged career highs of 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 75 games.

In New York’s 108-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 13, 2019, the forward recorded a career-high 31 points in 44 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-23 (52.2%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 (44.4%) beyond the arc.

On Jan. 11, 2022, the Knicks traded him and a 2022 first-round draft pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Solomon Hill, Cam Reddish, and a 2025 second-rounder. Reddish, 24, is now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In August 2022, the Kentucky product inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Pistons. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 14.1 minutes per game with Detroit in 2022-23.

Kevin Knox has yet to make his season debut. According to Basketball-Reference statistics, he’s projected to average 15.9 points, 6.7 boards, and 1.6 assists per game in 2023-24.

This appears to be a desperation move by the Pistons. Nonetheless, Knox is a necessary addition because of Detroit’s injury-riddled frontcourt. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Joe Harris, and Monte Morris are all out of the lineup.