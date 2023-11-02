The Detroit Pistons unveiled their new Bad Boys-inspired City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season. The jerseys feature the skull and cross bone symbol to honor the Bad Boys logo. A “CD2” logo is also included on the jock tag to commemorate Hall of Fame Pistons coach Chuck Daly.

“This year’s City Edition uniforms are inspired by the ‘Bad Boys’ era of Detroit basketball that changed the way basketball in the NBA was played, personified the city, and displayed the blue-collar attitude of Detroiters that still resonates to this day,” said Pistons chief marketing officer Alicia Jeffreys.

Our 23-24 City Edition Uniform is nothing to mess with

As a matter of fact, a few interesting features fans will notice are the lack of the traditional red, white, and royal blue colorway that the Pistons adopted six decades ago.

As an alternative, the City Edition uniforms display black as the dominant color, with a touch of orange added around the neck, arms, and sides.

Moreover, there’s a modernized edition of the logo on the shorts, and it includes a “313” reference to the skull and crossbones from the original design.

“It just represents a city that was a hard-working city, one that people paid their hard-earned money to come watch us play and supports us,” ex-Piston and current radio analyst Rick Mahorn told The Detroit News.

“When that name Bad Boys comes out, it’s Bad Boys doing good and not taking it into the context of Bad Boys just being bad boys. We played a physical brand of basketball, and that’s what was allowed back then.”

Mahorn, 65, helped Detroit sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1989 NBA Finals. It marked the first time a team (Lakers) had swept the first three rounds of the playoffs and was later swept in the NBA Finals.

Every City Edition uniform needs a court…

Additionally, the 1988-89 Pistons are the most recent Eastern Conference team to complete a sweep in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. Not to mention, the San Antonio Spurs accomplished the same against the Cavs in 2007.

The City Edition uniform will be worn nine times. The Pistons are scheduled to host seven “Detroit Bad Boys” nights. Each game will feature an appearance by a member of the 1989 championship team.

Furthermore, Detroit also revealed a new court design.

Detroit Bad Boys Schedule November 5 vs. Phoenix Suns (Isiah Thomas) December 26 vs. Brooklyn Nets (Rick Mahorn) January 27 vs. Washington Wizards (John Long) February 26 vs. New York Knicks (James Edwards) March 20 vs. Indiana Pacers (Vinnie Johnson) March 22 vs. Boston Celtics (John Salley) April 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies (TBD)