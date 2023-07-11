The drama surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard continues to add chapters to this saga. In the latest entry, Portland’s general manager, Joe Cronin, has made it known that he is content to wait months before shipping off their superstar point guard. To Cronin’s credit, he has remained firm in his belief that the team should not move Lillard until they receive the best offer for the organization.

“So I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We’re going to be patient; we’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”

The Trail Blazers know the team losing a superstar in a trade for Dame’s caliber will always be the loser in the long run. However, the team is being smart and weighing each possible trade package that comes their way.

Portland Trail Blazers Joe Cronin Says a Deal Could Take Months to Complete for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Still Adamant About Only Playing for Miami Heat

Damian Lillard is still intent on only playing for the Miami Heat. Recently, his agent was reportedly reaching out to other teams around the league warning them of trading for the multiple-time All-Star. While it is understandable that Lillard would want to go to a championship contender, it is also important to note he does not have a no-trade clause.

This is not another Bradley Beal situation. As a result, the Portland Trail Blazers possess the final decision on where to send Lillard. Dame may only want Miami, but Joe Cronin is going to what is best for the team at the end of the day. That is something he and the organization at least owe the fans, regardless of what Lillard may have done for them in the past. All in all, this tale continues to be the biggest story of the offseason.

Possible Teams Who Could Trade With the Portland Trail Blazers

With the Trail Blazers being unhappy with what Miami offered them, this signals that they are willing to play ball with other teams. Remember, a three-team trade is not out of the equation. Other teams who have shown interest in the seven-time All-Star include the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum was reportedly trying to lure Lillard to Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a bit of predicament right now with James Harden wanting to be traded. Regardless, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to do what is best for their team, whether that is dealing Lillard to Miami or another location.

