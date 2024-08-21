Rare Michael Jordan, Julius Erving Autograph Card Valued at $1M Up for Auction

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sports memorabilia collectors is on the horizon, as an incredibly rare trading card featuring autographs from basketball legends Michael Jordan and Julius Erving is set to go up for auction. This unique item will headline the inaugural “Holy Grails” auction, presented by Fanatics and Sotheby’s on September 24.

The card, which boasts signatures from both Jordan and Erving, has an estimated value of $1 million, making it one of the most sought-after pieces in the sports memorabilia world. According to a release from the auction organizers, “As a one-of-a-kind item, being the sole copy released for that season and one of only two such cards featuring these basketball legends ever released for Exquisite Collection, it holds a unique position in sports memorabilia.”

The card’s rarity is further emphasized by the fact that it is one of just eight dual logoman autographs in existence from Upper Deck’s Exquisite Collection to feature Michael Jordan.

The Exquisite Collection, launched by Upper Deck in 2003, is known for its premium quality trading cards, and this particular card stands out not only for its autographs but also for its historical significance. Michael Jordan and Julius Erving have long been intertwined in NBA lore, with Erving famously executing the first foul-line dunk in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, a feat that later inspired Jordan to do the same.

Jordan’s iconic dunk, in turn, became a symbol of his brand, leading to the creation of the Jumpman logo, which remains one of the most recognizable emblems in sports today.

The auction, which will take place at the Harlem Parish, a deconsecrated church in New York City, will feature over 40 coveted trading cards showcasing sports legends from various eras and disciplines. Among the items up for bid will be cards featuring Tom Brady, LeBron James, Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, and more.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “From the outset, our aim was to create an immersive auction experience unlike anything ever seen in the trading card industry.

By choosing the iconic Harlem Parish as our venue and through bold, visual scenography and property displays, we are reimagining what the trading card industry means for collectors and enthusiasts. With this innovative approach, we’re not only shaking up the industry but also bringing cards into today’s modern world in a way that’s truly unprecedented.”

The Harlem Parish, with its rich history and architectural beauty, offers a fitting backdrop for such a significant auction. The venue has been carefully selected to enhance the overall experience for attendees, blending the old-world charm of the deconsecrated church with the modernity of the collectibles on display.

The auction is expected to draw a global audience of collectors, investors, and basketball fans alike, all vying for a piece of history. The Michael Jordan and Julius Erving autograph card is undoubtedly the crown jewel of the event, given its rarity and the legacy of the two players it represents.

For those who may not be able to attend in person, Fanatics and Sotheby’s are offering the option to participate online, ensuring that enthusiasts from around the world have the chance to bid on this and other extraordinary items.

As the auction date approaches, the excitement continues to build, with experts speculating on the final hammer price of the Jordan and Erving card. While the $1 million valuation is already impressive, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it go even higher, given the fervor surrounding high-end sports memorabilia in recent years.

This auction represents more than just a sale, it’s a celebration of sports history and the enduring appeal of two of basketball’s greatest icons. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply a fan of the game, the opportunity to witness such an event is something truly special.