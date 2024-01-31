Just like at the start of last season, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have jointly announced that Stephen Curry possesses the top-selling jersey during the first half of the campaign. Even though the veteran point guard was leading the league’s most popular jersey last year, he later lost it to LeBron James by the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers also secured the top spot on the top-team merchandise list, according to NBAStore.com sales. Another interesting fact is how Boston’s Jayson Tatum climbed to the second place on the top-sold jerseys, the highest he’s ever been on the Most Popular Jersey list.

Check out the complete ranking in the post below, where you can find some surprises like Victor Wembanyama, Tyrese Maxey and De’Aaron Fox. Here’s the league’s official announcement, as they traditionally make this public twice per season:

#NBA Curry, Tatum, LeBron lead NBA in jersey sales; Lakers, Celtics top in team merchandise https://t.co/oalpq5ahLK #Sports — NBA Reporter (@RealNBA) January 30, 2024

Here’s the complete 15-star list:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

7. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

8. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

9. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

10. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

11. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

12. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

13. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

14. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

15. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Other highlights, besides the Boston star’s highest jump, is how the No. 1 pick from last year’s draft is already ranking high up the list. Yes, we are talking about Wemby, who now possesses the fourth most-sold jersey midway through the campaign.

The San Antonio big man achieved the highest ranking for any rookie since Kristaps Porzingis burst unto the NBA scene in the 2015/16 competition. Also, the Spurs finally cracked the top 10 list in Team Merchandise sales for the first time in six years, mostly due to the hype around the French sensation.

The other two debutants are well worthy of this honor. Now without a doubt, we can confirm that Sixers youngster Tyrese Maxey is a fan favorite, as he now ranks with the ninth most-sold jersey during the first half of regular season.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox is the other star who made it on the list for the first time in his career, as the Kings guard completes the 15-player list.

The Lakers are still the strongest brand in the NBA, as the purple and gold were also the top-selling team last season

The purple and gold continue to rule the league’s merchandise standings, just as they did last year. However, this comes as no surprise, as the Lakers have led the NBA globally for decades now, as one of the most successful and colorful franchises in basketball history.

While the San Antonio club returned to the list for the first time since the 2017/18, the Boston franchise also made a comeback to the rank’s second spot behind the Los Angeles leaders.

The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/8nWPeE37SB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

With these new reports from the NBAStore.com, we can confirm how the Lakers, Celtics and Warriors are dominating the league’s market sells in both team merchandise, as well as their individual superstars.

The Chicago franchise are probably the only team, alongside San Antonio, to have a place on these lists despite not being title-contenders, as their success isn’t based on performance, but on their historic titles.