RJ Barrett explains how he’s applying lessons from FIBA World Cup to his Knicks’ game

Something special happened when Canada’s mens’ basketball team reached their first-ever bronze medal in the past FIBA World Cup held in Asia. Not only did they beat the United States to third place, but they also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nowadays, RJ Barrett is only smiles when he imagines how representing his country at the Olympic Games will feel like. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting,” he said recently. “First time we’ve been there in 20-something years, so I’m just ready to go. Just enjoy the time with my guys. We did something special and we’re going to try to continue to do that.”

Back in September, the Knicks player was the one who dropped the game-winning shot beyond the arc that gave his nation their first international medal in basketball. According to the Ontario native, he says thriving with his national squad has made him a much better athlete overall.

RJ Barrett in his last 3 games: 24.3 PPG

4.7 RBG

2.0 APG

49% FG%

35% 3FG

81% FT%

31 MPG pic.twitter.com/fbrffBeaBQ — 🇨🇦𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹𝑱𝑺𝒁𝑵🇵🇭 (@OwnedByBarrett) December 12, 2023

“You have to play differently in FIBA,” said the 23-year-old. “An NBA game is a 48-minute game, so if you have a slow start, you can still come back and win a game but in FIBA you’ve got to be ready from the beginning of the game because it’s less time. I think that’s been something that’s helped me, get ready to go from tip-off.”

His impressive displays in the World Cup are now inspiring his season in New York, as he’s been averaging 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 17 contests so far. One of his best performances so far came on Monday, after RJ posted 27 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists his team’s 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors.

“Each summer he’s come back to New York, developed further with the mental part, the confidence that he gained,” said his coach Tom Thibodeau. “I thought he played really well for Team Canada, and I think that helped him like get off to a fast start now. The consistency in his shot is vastly improved. I know he’s put a lot of work into it. I think those experiences, they’re great for the player and I think he got a lot out of that.”

Canadian NBA stars are inspired this season as five of them hit 25 points or more this past Monday night

It seems as if RJ Barrett isn’t the only inspired Canadian after their World Cup success, as other four compatriots scored 25+ points on Monday night, a record for them in the NBA.

Bennedict Mathurin led with 30 in Indiana’s 131-123 victory in Detroit, Jamal Murray contributed to Denver’s win vs. Atlanta with 29, Shaedon Sharpe dropped 27 in Portland’s 132-127 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit 30 as the Thunder beat the Jazz 134-120.

The Oklahoma City star delivered his impressive exhibition just hours after receiving the Northern Star Award, which is Toronto’s annual trophy for his country’s athlete of the year.

“It’s a good feeling,” Shai said after the game. “There’s so many guys that came before me, that I want to thank, that laid the foundation for me to excel, how I have, coming from Canada. It’s an honour, obviously, to represent the country and be noticed by the country where I was raised. It’s a great feeling and it’s an honour.”