Robert Williams Powerful Dunk Caused Rim To Bend, Followed By A 35-Minute Delay

Last night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets was a matchup of the leagues top two teams in their respective conferences. Even in the 123-11 loss, the Celtics have a one and a half game lead on the Brooklyn Nets in second. Denver have just a one-game lead over the Grizzlies and Pelicans. The game was going smoothly last night until about eight minutes and change left in the fourth quarter. A bent rim caused a 35-minutes delay in the game and it was extremely unusual.

Boston’s Robert Williams threw down a monster dunk and hung on the rim, nothing out of the ordinary. About a minute and a half later a timeout was called and officials asked the area crew to fix the bent rim. This somehow took about 35 minutes for them to fix and players were not happy with the delay.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics as the favorites at (+350) to win the Finals this season. Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1200) to win the Finals. Those are the third lowest odds of any Western Conference team.

The game between the Celtics and the Nuggets has been delayed for over 20 minutes now because the rim is uneven. The rim got messed up on this alley-oop dunk by Robert Williams 🤣pic.twitter.com/28kVleChU0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 2, 2023

When the timeout was called and the rim was able to be inspected, the Nuggets already had a 110-97 lead with 6:43 left in the fourth. Jaylen Brown lead all Celtics last night with 30 points and had some comments after the game on how the delay had an effect on the outcome.

“There was no communication. They spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time,”… “That has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn’t [happen], but that wasn’t good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt.” – Jaylen Brown

The delay took so long that players were jogging up and down the court to stay ready for when play would resume. Team were even allowed a brief period of time to warm up again and take a few shots. Denver’s 123-111 victory last night improved their to 14-3 at home this season.