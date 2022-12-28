Robert Williams Embracing Bench Role With Celtics Hot Start To The Season

The Boston Celtics have been nothing short of dominant this season and hold the leagues best record at 25-10. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics hit a few bumps along the road in the last month, going 5-5 in their last ten games. Boston is also currently on a three-game win streak. Robert Williams made his season debut on 12/16 and has embraced a bench role at this point in the season for Boston.

Williams had to have knee surgery shortly before the season started and has finally come back to the lineup after missing the first 29 games. The 25 year old big man was a starter last season when Ime Udoka was the head coach, but interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said that might not be the case this season. He’s been battling back from an injury and has been a real team player for Boston.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics as the favorites at (+350) to win the Finals this season.

Since Robert Williams returned on 12/16, the Boston Celtics have the #1 ranked defense in the NBA (107.2) — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 28, 2022

Robert Williams embracing bench role for Celtics

His head coach was quick to say that the Celtics are looking out for his best interest after coming back from the knee injury. The bench role could be a direct result of that. Mazzulla could possibly not want to overuse Williams in the starting lineup and risk losing his again. He mentioned that the Celtics have found consistency in their starting lineup and that Williams will only be added back in if they feel it’s the right time.

Luckily for Mazzulla, Williams is a team player and was on board with his coaches decision.

“If we’re winning. If we win, whatever it takes, however we’ve gotta do it,”… “I’m a team player. If we’re rolling with something, I feel like we’re supposed to keep rolling with it.” – Robert Williams

Last night vs the Rockets, Williams had his best game of the season when he had 11 points, 15 rebounds, and 1 block in their win vs Houston. This was the second time this season that Williams played over 20 minutes in a game. He is slowly getting back to the form he was at last season and could possibly be 100 percent again by the all-star break. Boston’s next game is tomorrow at home vs the LA Clippers.