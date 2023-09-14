The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in trading guard Kevin Porter Jr. after he was charged with felony assault and strangulation on Tuesday in New York City for attacking his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at the Millennium Hilton.

Porter, 23, punched Gondrezick repeatedly in the face with a closed fist. His brutal assault left his girlfriend with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday. Porter was held in police custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in Midtown after his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Gondrezick, 26, said the Rockets guard forcefully squeezed her neck with his hands, causing her difficulty breathing, bruising, and redness to her neck. Nonetheless, Porter was released Tuesday on $75,000 bail. He is due back in court in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 16.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Houston Rockets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs.

Rockets working to trade Kevin Porter Jr. along with draft compensation in wake of charges of felony assault and strangulation due to alleged attack on girlfriend, per sources. Details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/2ddHr7wBjT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 13, 2023



Based on the severity of this case, Houston is ready to trade the guard.

“The Rockets have contacted multiple teams offering draft compensation as incentive to receive Porter, who has the 2023-24 season guaranteed for $15.9 million in year one of a four-year, $82.5 million deal,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“In deal scenarios using Porter’s contract, the Rockets would be using his salary to target a player under contract who can play immediately and help the team, league sources said. The Rockets are keeping all options open with the future of Porter, a league source said.”

Houston Rockets are looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. after the Washington native received felony assault, strangulation charges for attacking his girlfriend in New York City earlier this week

Furthermore, Kevin Porter Jr. was selected 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he was immediately traded to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons then traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his rookie 2019-20 season with the Cavaliers, in 50 appearances, Porter averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.2% from the field and 33.5% from downtown.

In January 2021, the Cavs traded to Houston for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

In 26 appearances with the Rockets during the 2020-21 season, the guard logged career highs of 16.6 points and 6.3 assists per game. While averaging 32.1 minutes, Porter recorded 3.8 boards per game as well.

I would not expect any discipline against Kevin Porter Jr. until there is a full investigation by the NBA. The Rockets can certainly tell Porter Jr. to stay away during training camp. Porter Jr. signed a four-year $72.6M rookie extension last October. The league has… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 11, 2023



On April 29, 2021, in Houston’s 143-136 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the guard scored a career-high 50 points in 41 minutes of action. Along with accumulating 11 assists, Porter finished 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-15 (60%) from beyond the arc.

At 20 years, 360 days old, the Washington native became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a single game. As a matter of fact, he still holds this record.

Additionally, in 61 starts with the Rockets of the 2021-22 season, the USC product averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

In 59 starts with the Rockets last season, Porter averaged career highs of 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 34.3 minutes per game. Not to mention, he shot career bests of 44.2% from the floor and 78.4% at the foul line.

NBA Betting Content You May Like