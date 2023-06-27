Rui Hachimura decides to skip playing for Japan in FIBA World Cup and concentrate on his NBA career

Rui Hachimura is at a crossroads at this point in his career, as he is soon to become a free agent after his short spell playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was expected to represent Japan in this summer’s FIBA World Cup. However, the foward has decided to pass on the opportunity of playing the international tournament as he wants to concentrate on his NBA career.

The decision was confirmed this Tuesday by the Japan Basketball Association, who regret not being able to count on their star player.

“I have decided to skip this year’s FIBA World Cup. All apologies for the disappointing news to the fans who were looking forward to the World Cup,” Hachimura released in a statement.

“It was a very difficult decision but after the season and a long play-offs, and with my first free agency ahead of me, I made this decision in the best interests of my future NBA career. This summer, I hope to focus on the training and getting my body ready for next season.

“I want to thank everyone at the JBA and coach Tom Hovasse for their understanding. I really appreciate it. I wish the team nothing but success and will be their biggest fan,” he concluded.

Take a look at Hachimura’s journey from Japan’s small town of Toyama to the top of the NBA:

Just as the negotiation period officially begins this Friday, the 25-year-old will become a restricted free agent. Back in January’s transfer window, Hachimura was traded to the Lakers after four seasons with the Washington Wizards, the team that selected him in the first round of 2019’s NBA Draft.

The power foward played a great role in the Los Angeles team’s succesful playoff run, as they reached the Western Conference Finals, only to be swept by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Japanese coach still hopes to perform well in this World Cup as Watanabe Yuta just confirmed his participation

This year’s World Cup is a huge deal for Japan, as they are co-hosting it with Indonesia and the Philippines. While at it, the Asian squad will be trying to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris as they need to finish this next tournament as their continent’s best team.

Just as Watanabe Yuta confirmed his participation in this year’s FIBA competition, coach Hovasse is confident he will accomplish both objectives.

“It’s extremely disappointing not to be competing with Hachimura given his talent and presence,” he said. “But we have high hopes for all the players in our current squad, and will continue to work towards achieving our goal for qualiyfing for the Paris Olympics by becoming the No. 1 Asian team at the World Cup.

“We hope Rui continues to excel in the NBA and look forward to going to battle with him next year in Paris.”