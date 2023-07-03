Sacramento secure Domantas Sabonis with a five-year, $217M contract extension with the Kings

It seems that the Kings will now have Domantas Sabonis for good, as they’ve recently signed him to a five-year, $217 million deal, even though he still had another season left on his contract. Sacramento wanted to secure their All-NBA center for years to come.

This means that the 27-year-old athlete has his signature in California until that 2027/28 campaign, as it was confirmed this past Sunday. The new contract not only includes a $31 million raise to his salary, but will also increase to an average of about $47 million per season during the following four years.

ESPN was the first on the scene this Saturday, reporting that both sides had an already inked their signature.

This has already been one of the biggest-spending starts of free agency this summer, as NBA franchises have been dealing with new free agent deals and signing of this draft’s rookie class and other extensions. Since Friday night, NBA teams have combined for $3 billion in contract values.

If Sabonis wasn’t secured this summer, he would’ve been hitting the free agency market by 2024’s offseason. Sacramento knew they couldn’t let this happen, especially considering how crucial the big man has been for one of the Kings’ best campaigns in almost two decades.

He played a part of the starting lineup consisted mostly of De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. During this past season, the three-time All-Star averaged 19.1 points and lead the league in rebounds with 12.3 per contest.

The Kings also recently signed Keon Ellis and draft pick Jalen Slawson to two-way contracts

This was a busy week in Sacramento, as the front office also decided to sign guard Keon Ellis and 2023 NBA Draft pick Jalen Slawson with two-way deals. The roster still had three open spots before the free agency market started last Friday.

According to the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement, clubs can only have three two-way roster options.

Sacramento Kings Re-Sign Keon Ellis to Two-Way Contract 📝➡️ https://t.co/QNPccydc8n pic.twitter.com/zut5LYp03j — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

Ellis had already been playing this past season for the Kings on a two-way contract, as the guard recently participated in 16 matches for Sacramento. The six-foot-six athlete averaged 1.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists in this time frame.

His lack of playtime meant that he was sent to Sacramento’s G League affiliate Stockton Kings where he averaged 16.8 points with 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals after 23 starts for the team.

Slawson, on the other hand, is the latest draft selection for the Kings, as he became the No. 54 overall pick in June 22’s 2023 NBA Draft. While at Furman, he produced 15.6 points on 55.5% shooting, and added 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 in his college spell this past campaign.

Now both players are part of Sacramento’s Summer League roster, as they play their first match this Monday against the Golden State Warriors.