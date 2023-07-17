Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is expected to enter 2023-24 training camp as the team’s starting point guard, per sources. Jordan Goodwin will come off the bench as a reserve point guard as well.

Beal will make starts alongside shooting guard Devin Booker. On Sunday, Phoenix created $30 million in tax savings after trading Cam Payne, a second-round draft pick, and cash to the San Antonio Spurs.

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Phoenix Suns hold third-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

The Suns expect Bradley Beal to be their starting point guard, per The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/KbsqkkkdSY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 16, 2023



In June, the Washington Wizards finalized a trade to send Beal to the Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jordan Goodwin, Isaiah Todd, multiple second-round draft picks, and a picks swap. This move was made after the three-time All-Star waived his no-trade clause with the Wizards.

Of course, Washington then traded Paul to the Golden State Warriors. Beal, 30, is owed $207,740,400 over the next four years. He’s projected to earn $46,741,590 in 2023-24, $50,203,930 in 2024-25, and $53,666,270 in 2025-26.

Moreover, the 11-year veteran also has a $57,128,610 player option for 2026-27. This is part of the five-year, $251.02 million max extension he signed with Washington last July.

In 50 starts of the 2022-23 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 33.5 minutes per game. Plus, the Florida product shot a career-best 50.6% from the field and 36.5% outside the arc.

Additionally, in February 2022, Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist after appearing in only 40 games of the 2021-22 season. He shot a career-low 30% from 3-point range.

The No. 3 overall pick from the 2012 NBA Draft has not played a full 82-game season since 2018-19.



Furthermore, Phoenix also signed former Orlando Magic center Bol Bol to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal and acquired three second-rounders from the Magic for a pick swap.

Bol, 23, made 33 starts in 70 appearances with Orlando in the 2022-23 season. The 7-foot-2 forward averaged career highs of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.2 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per game.

The Suns are aiming to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2021. Phoenix has yet to win an NBA championship. The Suns lost three times in the NBA Finals: against the Celtics in 1976, to the Chicago Bulls in 1993, and vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

