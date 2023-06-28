The Phoenix Suns are picking up Ish Wainright’s $1.93 million club option for the 2023-24 season, per sources. This is part of the two-year, $2.40 million deal he signed with the team after converting his two-way contract into a standard deal in February.

Wainright, 28, carries a cap hit of $1,927,896 for the 2023-24 season. His deal also includes a $2,433,712 qualifying offer for 2024. In 2017, the 6-foot-6 forward went undrafted out of Baylor. Wainright was waived by the Toronto Raptors after inking a multi-year deal, and he then signed a two-way contract with Phoenix in October 2021.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Phoenix Suns hold fourth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks.

With Ish Wainright in the fold, the Phoenix Suns have six players on fully guaranteed contracts at $168.9M. If they keep Cam Payne and Jordan Goodwin that becomes $175.1M. The luxury tax line projects to be $165M, with the 1st tax apron at $172M and the 2nd tax apron at $182.5M. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 27, 2023

In 45 games off the bench of his rookie 2021-22 season, Ish Wainright averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 8.0 minutes per game. The Missouri native also shot 39.4% from the floor, 32.2% beyond the arc, and 58.3% at the foul line. It was a mediocre campaign for the undrafted prospect.

Furthermore, in the Suns’ 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Apr. 6, 2022, the forward scored a career-high 20 points in 25 minutes off the bench. Along with logging eight boards, four assists, and three steals, he finished 8-of-15 (53.3%) and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Phoenix Suns pick up Ish Wainright’s $1.93 million team option for the 2023-24 season; Wainright was grateful to have two-way contract converted into multi-year deal in February

Additionally, Ish Wainright made two starts in 60 appearances with the Suns in the 2022-23 season. He averaged career highs of 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 15.3 minutes per game. Plus, the second-year wing shot 37% from the field and career bests of 32.9% from downtown and 83.9% at the free throw line.

Wainright felt blessed after his two-way contract was converted into a multi-year deal this past February. “It feels good, man,” Wainright told Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. “Just the beginning. It doesn’t end there. I’m going to work my butt of even more.

“Me and Steve [Suns assistant Steve Scalzi] are going to be in the gym a lot more than we were. I see there are more expectations. I know what Coach Mont [then-Suns head coach Monty Williams] wants and I know what to do and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

By far the toughest year of my life ended with a bang. I’ve lost my Popz, Auntie, KarKar, and a few others in a span of 7 months. Love me or hate me 🤷🏽‍♂️ but know I will never stop 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/XdHGRPAMKE — Ish Strongman Wainright 😁 (@Wainright24) June 28, 2023



In the Suns’ 116-107 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 9, the wing tallied a season-high 17 points in 33 minutes off the bench on 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from the floor, 3-of-7 (42.9%) outside the arc, and 6-of-6 (100%) at the line. Wainright posted four boards, two assists, three steals, and two blocks as well.

Suns head coach Monty Wiliams was fired by the organization in May following the team’s series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Williams finished 194-115 (.628) in the regular season and 27-19 (.587) in the playoffs for Phoenix.

The Suns won a franchise record 64 games in 2021-22 and were defeated by the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. Earlier this month, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel succeeded Williams at the position, becoming the Suns’ 21st head coach in franchise history.

