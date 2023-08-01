Suns sign center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract

The Phoenix Suns are signing free agent center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract, according to agents Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.

Azubuike, 23, was selected 27th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. The 6-foot-10 center appeared in 15 games off the bench with Utah in his rookie 2020-21 season.

Free agent C Udoka Azubuike has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Zach Kurtin and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the 27th overall pick to the Jazz in 2020. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2023



Azubuike averaged 1.1 points and 3.8 minutes per game in his rookie season, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 80% at the foul line. The former Jayhawk then made six starts in 17 games with the Jazz in the 2021-22 season.

During his sophomore season, Azubuike averaged career highs of 4.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 11.5 minutes per game. Plus, the Nigeria native shot 75.5% from the floor and 54.5% at the free throw line.

Phoenix Suns sign former Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract; Azubuike joins fellow two-way signee Saban Lee

In Utah’s 113-104 win over the New York Knicks on Feb. 7, 2022, the center recorded seven points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds in 28 minutes as a starter. Along with notching three blocks, Azubuike finished 3-of-5 (60%) shooting from the field.

Additionally, Azubuike made four starts in 34 appearances with the Jazz in the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 boards, and 10 minutes per game. He also shot a career-best 81.9% from the floor.

In Utah’s 128-120 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 20, 2023, Azubuike logged a career-high 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes off the bench.

Congrats to Udoka Azubuike who has signed a two-way contract with the Suns! pic.twitter.com/wvUclJvAPc — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) July 31, 2023



During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with the Celtics, the big man appeared in five games, averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 16.4 minutes per game, while shooting 81.8% from the field.

The Suns had two spots available for two-way players. Guard Saben Lee occupies the other two-way slot. Azubuike will help add big-man depth behind Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Bol Bol, and Chimezie Metu.

His 7-foot-7 wingspan gives Phoenix extra firepower defensively.

