Just when you think LeBron James‘ career will start winding down, the oldest player in the entire league proves himself with an absolute masterpiece this Wednesday against none other than the Clippers, their city rivals. Not only did the forward drop 34 points throughout the match, but he led his team to a 21-point comeback, the biggest fourth-quarter rally of his entire 21-year career.

The Lakers superstar was also clutch, as he inspired his team’s revenge with 19 points in the last quarter. Once the game was over, he described his performance as being in the “zone,” a state of mind where it all falls into place almost effortlessly. In a way, he said, it was like possessing a superpower.

“I know we’ve kind of heard this, you know what it feels like to be in the zone in our in our sport. That’s just the feeling where you feel like everything that you put up is going in,” the 39-year-old tried his best to put his exhibition into words.

After scoring 34 points in tonight's comeback win… LeBron James is just 40 points away from reaching 40K career points! He'll take the court again tomorrow against the Wizards 👑 pic.twitter.com/4oz6uqjwWL — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

Then he tried to describe it a second time: “I just try to dictate the tempo, dictate the game, as we started making a run for it and getting the game closer and closer and closer. Just a zone that can’t really describe it. Wish you could stay in it forever, but obviously, it checks out as the game ends. You know during, you don’t feel anything. You just have a superpower out there.”

Even his co-star Anthony Davis, who dropped in 20 points and won 123 rebounds, is never ceased to amaze of his teammate’s abilities and praised him with a few words. “LeBron James,” he told the press. “That’s all I gotta say. LeBron Raymond James.”

Purple and gold icon Magic Johnson also took his thoughts to social media. “LeBron James put the Lakers on his back and carried them home to a victory, scoring 34 points – and outscoring the entire Clippers team in the 4th quarter 19-16!!” Johnson tweeted, encapsulating the magnitude of James’ impact,” he wrote.

“What an outstanding 116-112 comeback victory for the Lakers over the Clippers!! They showed a lot of grit and toughness tonight to erase a 21-point deficit!” the legend then posted a second tweet, giving more credit to the entire team.

Coach Darvin Ham expressed gratitude for LeBron’s capacity of leading his team in clutch moments and inspire comebacks

Once the game was over, Darvin Ham had an easy job at the mic, as he knew LeBron James was the reason behind his squad’s success against their Los Angeles opponents. The Lakers coach showed gratitude for his pupil’s ability to unleash his full potential when they needed him the most.

“You know, he had the cape, tucked under his seat on the bench, I guess,” Darvin expressed as if his star was a superhero. “It was time for him to whip it out. He definitely did that, put the cape on, and just got aggressive and got in a good rhythm.”

Ham revealed that this exhibition came as no surprise, as The King has been shooting exceptionally throughout the entire campaign. One of his best qualities, according to his coach, is the way he easily transitions between scoring and playmaking.

“He’s been shooting the ball, you know, extremely well this whole entire season. And that was just another case of it. You know, once he got in rhythm and, you know, with his playmaking skills, he sets the tone with his three, with his shooting and going downhill,” the tactician claimed.