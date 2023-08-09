Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for swinging a chair and striking two women on his way to the Ball Arena locker room, following a 112-109 first-round, series-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 25.

The 6-foot-4 guard picked up a folding chair on his way off the court and swung it near the bleachers, striking the two women and nearly hitting the Ball Arena security personnel. The women suffered injuries as a result. Edwards was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault, according to the police report.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1PzBCKEo51 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 9, 2023

Anthony Edwards throws a chair in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/1uuzO9Vzvd — dave (@nbadaves) April 26, 2023



On Wednesday, the NBA issued this statement:

“NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced today that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for recklessly swinging a chair that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25 at Ball Arena.

“In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, the league’s review of this matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation into the player’s conduct concluded with charges dismissed last month.”

Harvey Steinberg, the attorney for Edwards, was displeased with the police report. “With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later.

“As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone. Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”

If convicted in the state of Colorado, a misdemeanor third-degree assault carries 18 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Edwards attended his court hearing in Denver on June 9, and his charges were dismissed in July. The Timberwolves released a statement in April after the incident.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” the organization said.

In Colorado, a third-degree assault is a class one misdemeanor. Moreover, probation can be granted at the court discretion. For probation to be granted, the court will review the defendant’s criminal history, facts of the case, and the possible relationship (if any) between the defendant and the victim(s).

T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by NBA for “recklessly swinging” a chair in frustration that hit two bystanders after a playoff loss at Denver. This matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation that concluded with charges dismissed last month. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 9, 2023



In July, Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie max extension. The new deal could be worth as much as $260 million. Furthermore, his current contract ends after the 2023-24 season. His $13,534,817 team option for 2023-24 was exercised last October.

Additionally, Edwards announced a week ago that he would switch to the No. 5 jersey for the 2023-24 season. The third-year guard has worn the No. 1 jersey ever since the Timberwolves selected him first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He plans to wear No. 5 to honor his late mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley.

Edwards lost his mom and grandma to cancer during an eight-month span in 2015. He was only 14 years old. Both died on the fifth of the month. “A1 From Day 1 was given to me,” Edwards told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “That wasn’t something I created. … I’ve always been No. 5.”

