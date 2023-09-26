Timberwolves bring back forward Matt Ryan on a two-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are re-signing forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, per sources. Ryan, 26, went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The 6-foot-6 forward appeared in one game with the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season. In Boston’s 139-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on April 10, 2022, the wing recorded three points and a steal.

Last September, Ryan signed a nonguaranteed, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to NBA betting sites, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks show better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.

Free agent G/F Matt Ryan is signing a two-way NBA deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ryan shot 38.1 percent from 3-point land across 34 games for the Lakers and T’Wolves last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2023



On Nov. 2, 2022, in the Lakers’ 120-117 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Tennessee product scored a season-high 11 points in 19 minutes played. He finished 4-of-11 (36.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 (33.3%) beyond the arc.

Ahead of last season’s Dec. 15 trade date, the Lakers waived Ryan to open a roster spot. A player who signed a contract during the summertime is eligible for a trade in mid-December.

In 12 games off the bench with Los Angeles, Ryan averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per game while shooting 30.6% from the field and 37.1% from downtown.

Of course, the forward then inked a two-way deal with the Timberwolves on Dec. 7.

In 22 appearances as a reserve with Minnesota last season, Ryan averaged 3.4 points and 8.2 minutes. Not to mention, he shot 42.4% from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range.

Free agent sharpshooter Matt Ryan signs a two-way NBA deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania Ryan played 34 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers (12) and Minnesota Timberwolves (22), shooting 38% from three point. pic.twitter.com/nXIUJJg5iv — Matt Slone (@HeGotGame_NBA) September 26, 2023



Ryan also spent time with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, in the 2022-23 season. In seven games, he logged 19 points and career highs of 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 36.2 minutes per game while shooting 35.3% from the field and 35.2% outside the arc.

Now, the forward is set to join guard Jaylen Clark and center Luka Garza as the Timberwolves’ two-way signees. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

