Timberwolves sign guard Vit Krejci to an Exhibit 10 contract
The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing free agent guard Vit Krejci to an Exhibit 10 contract, per sources. Krejci, 23, was waived by the Atlanta Hawks last month. The 6-foot-8 guard had a $1.83 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2023-24 season.
It was part of the four-year, $6.31 million deal he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2021. Krejci was selected 37th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Czech Republic native was then traded to OKC.
Referring to multiple NBA betting sites, the Minnesota Timberwolves hold 17th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Sacramento Kings.
The Timberwolves are signing Vit Krejci to a training camp deal, sources tell @TheAthletic. Krejci, a 6-8 G/F, played 29 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season.
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 14, 2023
During his rookie 2021-22 NBA season, Krejci made eight starts in 30 appearances with the Thunder. He averaged career highs of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 23 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 40.7% from the floor, 32.7% beyond the arc, and 86.4% at the foul line.
Not to mention, in OKC’s 138-88 regular-season finale loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on April 10, 2022, the guard recorded a career-high 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 41 minutes as a starter.
Minnesota Timberwolves sign guard Vit Krejci to an Exhibit 10 contract; guard Jaylen Clark and center Luka Garza occupy two of the Timberwolves’ two-way spots
Last September, the Thunder traded Krejci to Atlanta for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations. Although still young, Vit Krejci regressed with the Hawks in the 2022-23 season.
In 29 games off the bench last season, he averaged 1.2 points and 5.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.5% from the field, 23.8% from 3-point range, and 50% at the line.
Moreover, in Atlanta’s 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 7, 2022, Krejci logged a season-high seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes as a reserve.
Perhaps Krejci was under a lot of pressure, considering the Hawks underwent a mid-season coaching change. Atlanta fired head coach Nate McMillan going into the All-Star break on Feb. 21, 2023, after posting a 29-30 record.
McMillan had served three seasons as Atlanta’s coach. Joe Prunty was named the interim head coach until Quin Snyder was hired. Now, Krejci has an opportunity to receive a roster spot if he performs well in Minnesota’s training camp.
Furthermore, an Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. Guard Jaylen Clark and center Luka Garza occupy two of the Timberwolves’ two-way slots.
Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.
Training camp contracts are usually non-guaranteed. NBA teams can waive the player without taking a cap hit. After being waived, the player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.
Additionally, the Iowa Wolves are the Timberwolves G League affiliate. After Krejci’s signing, Minnesota now has 17 players signed to its roster, including 14 on guaranteed standard contracts.
