Through drafting young talent and adding players through trades, the 76ers have a deep roster that can make some noise in the playoffs. Philly is 7-3 in their last ten and are on a three-game win streak. NBA veteran Tobias Harris spoke to the media and gave his opinion on why the team has so much success on their recent road trip. The Sixers went 4-1 in and played five games in seven nights along with two back-to-backs.

With a 117-94 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, the 76ers are 43-22 so far this season and have a firm hold of third in the Eastern Conference. The trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey has been lethal this season and the team has a number of other players who play big roles for the team.

4-1 on the 5-game roadie ✅ now down to guest host DHouse on the mic! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ugay3ogavt — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 8, 2023

The Sixers continue to prove that they are not a team you want to face in the playoffs this season

Philly had a blowout win vs Miami last Wednesday, but then lost a tough game to the Mavericks the next day. The Sixers would play three more games over the next five days including their games vs Minnesota last night. That gave the Sixers a 4-1 record in five-straight roads games.

At this point in the year they have 17 regular season games left and are within striking distance of second in the West. The 76ers have won three games in a row and the Celtics have lost three in a row. That puts Philly only one and a half games behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

After the game last night Tobias Harris spoke to the media about the 76ers recent success in their five-game road trip. He had this to say.

“Just a great trip,”… “Go to Miami and get a victory, having a lot of games in a short period of time, guys stepping up. Just stepping up to the plate and being ready and being able to give us a great effort and just give us a boost in the lineup.” – Tobias Harris

The Sixers have today and tomorrow off and then will play again on Friday vs the Portland Trail Blazers.