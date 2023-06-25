It is no secret now that the Philadelphia 76ers are shopping small forward, Tobias Harris. Harris had a bit of a down season, but can still be a quality wing who can get hot at any moment. With that being said, his father who also happens to be his agent, Torrell Harris, criticized the organization for misusing his son in their rotation amid the trade reports. On the “Business of Sports,” podcast, Torrell has some harsh words for now former 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers, when asked if his son was used properly.

“Personally, I don’t think so. The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer…. “And then [L.A.] traded him ’cause they got too good… So they traded him to the Sixers. Ever since the Sixers,’ they put him in the corner.”

Harris can certainly score. There is no denying that, but his time with the 76ers may be up as the wing has already garnered interest from teams such as the Cavaliers, Suns, and the Jazz.

Tobias Harris’ Father/Agent Calls Out Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris in Trade Talks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly already rejected a trade offer from the 76ers. The 76ers wanted too much in return as they requested a package involving both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to go along with a draft pick. It is hard to blame the Cavaliers for denying this deal considering Harris’ younger days are behind him and Mobley and Allen still have plenty of potential.

One deal that seems to be gaining traction is a deal with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are wanting the 76ers to include a third team in the deal in order for them to deal their center, Deandre Ayton, as they look to re-tool their roster. Who that third team is still remains to be seen, but this possible deal seems to be the most likely to occur. A change of scenery could benefit Tobias Harris and going to a contender like the Phoenix Suns would help his odds to add a ring to his resume.

His Past Season

Some would say calling Tobias Harris an “assassin scorer,” is a stretch. However, he can still be a quality player in the right environment. Last season, he tallied 14.7 points (a definite dip in this category), 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. The veteran’s best days are behind him and he had a difficult time finding his role as arguably the fourth option with the 76ers this past season. However, if can find a new role on a team who can use him effectively while he makes some sacrifices, then he still has a chance to be a quality role player in this league.

