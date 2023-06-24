76ers determined to re-sign James Harden this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers are determined to re-sign James Harden this offseason, according to sources. The 10-time All-Star has until next Thursday, June 29 to decide whether to exercise his $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the two-year, $68.64 million contract he signed with Philadelphia last July.

If Harden plays out his current deal, he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Harden signed his current deal last year after declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which was also part of the four-year, $171 million extension he signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2017.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold eighth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

The Sixers are “determined” to re-sign James Harden this offseason, per @wojespn: – Probably won’t end up being traditional max contract Harden has sought. – There’s been mutual interest between Harden and the Rockets, but mentions Houston has various options heading into free… pic.twitter.com/8G59ig9PjU — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 24, 2023



“The Sixers are “determined” to re-sign James Harden this offseason,” reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “Probably won’t end up being traditional max contract Harden has sought.

“There’s been mutual interest between Harden and the Rockets, but mentions Houston has various options heading into free agency. Philadelphia likely presents Harden his best path to staying on a potential championship contender.”

Philadelphia 76ers plan to re-sign James Harden this offseason, new deal will likely not be a traditional max contract

Additionally, in 58 starts of the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.8 minutes per game. The 14-year veteran also shot 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% outside the arc, his highest 3-point shooting percentage since 2011-12 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (39%).

In the 76ers’ 119-114 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 23, Harden recorded a triple-double. The three-time scoring champ tallied 20 points, 11 boards, a career-high 21 assists, and one steal in 42 minutes as a starter. He finished 6-of-17 (35.5%) shooting from the field and hit three 3-pointers as well.

Of course, Harden joined LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to record 23,000 career points and 6,500 career assists.

Just listening to @RTRSPodcast and someone presented something I hadn’t considered: James Harden I don’t think officially opted out yet. Has a few more days. He could come back if he chooses even if the team didn’t want him. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) June 24, 2023



In Philadelphia’s 133-130 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 4, the guard scored a season-high 38 points in 40 minutes of action. Along with logging nine rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal, Harden shot 11-of-26 (42.3%) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) beyond the arc and drained all 11 free throws.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Harden tied a playoff career high 45 points in a 119-115 victory over the Boston Celtics. The seven-time All-NBA member hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth while Joel Embiid was out due to an injury.

After a 42-point outing in Game 4 with the 76ers, Harden joined Jerry West, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant as the only guards in NBA history to post at least 10 40-point playoff games.

NBA Betting Content You May Like