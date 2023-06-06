On July 1, the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement will take effect. In this, teams face severe penalties when they are more than $17.5 million above the luxury-tax threshold. These penalties could sway teams to get rid of some long-term salaries. Reports say that Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris could be a positive trade asset this offseason. He’s coming up on an expiring contract.

Tobias Harris was rumored to be on the trade market early last season in November. The 30-year-old just finished his sixth season with the Sixers and is heading into the final year of his contract. Next season, he’s owed a whopping (39.3) million, far more than he’s actually worth.

That is why league insiders think it would be in the 76ers’ best interest to try and dump Harris’ contract to another team this offseason. Expiring contrast are now favorable in the league’s new CBA, putting the Sixers in a great situation to move Harris if they decide that’s what they want to do.

This has picked up more traction than I expected and I agree it is likely Tobias Harris has played his last game with the Sixers However I don’t see a world where his father/agent is speaking about it on speakerphone in a restaurant https://t.co/UFuMPVDhhx — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) June 6, 2023

Reports around the league hint that Tobias Harris might have already played his last game as a 76er

At the trade deadline last season, the Sixers opted to stay with Tobias Harris for the remainder of the season. The 2023-24 season will be his last year on contract with the 76ers and he’s owed (39.3) million. That is the second-most owed of any player on an expiring contract in 2024. Only Klay Thompson (43.2) million is owed more.

Over the last few seasons, the Sixers have gotten some great production from Harris. However, his future with the team is still in question. The Sixers still need to decide if they are keeping James Harden or not for next season and beyond. Harden values himself highly around the league and he’s going to want a hefty contract.

They could also trade Tobias Harris straight up if the team decides to keep Harden. Only a handful of teams around the league are projected to have enough salary-cap space to absorb Harris’ contract outright this summer. This leaves the Sixers in a tough spot. Removing Harris’ contract could open up cap space for the Sixers.