Trae Young becomes second player in Hawks history to score 30+ points in four straight playoff games

Trae Young is now the second player in Atlanta Hawks franchise history to score 30 or more points in four straight playoff games, joining 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.

Pettit led the Hawks to their NBA championship in 1958. In Atlanta’s 128-120 series-ending loss at home in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, Young recorded 30 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Trae Young hit an impressive 3-pointer with two seconds left of regulation in Atlanta’s 119-117 win at TD Garden in Game 5. At halftime of Game 6, the fifth-year guard had 25 points on 53% shooting from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. However, Young was cold in the second half, missing 12 of 13 shots and scoring just five points.

Boston shot 47-of-94 (50%) from the floor, 18-of-42 (42.9%) outside the arc, and outscored Atlanta 30-20 in the final frame. The Hawks finished 44-of-94 (46.8%) shooting from the field and 15-of-35 (42.9%) from downtown as well. They underperformed defensively against the Celtics.

Trae Young is now the second player in Hawks franchise history to score at least 30 points in four straight playoff games, joining Bob Pettit

“Marcus [Smart] was being way more aggressive and wasn’t leaving me as much,” Young said. “In the second half, he was just more connected to me.” De’Andre Hunter logged 20 points, six boards, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes of action. Plus, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

During the fourth quarter, Trae Young (243) also passed Bob Pettit (241) for the sixth-most assists in Hawks postseason history. The two-time All-Star trails Lenny Wilkins (372), Doc Rivers (348), Mookie Blaylock (326), Cliff Hagan, and Jeff Teague (290). 

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder replaced Nate McMillan with 21 games left of the regular season. Atlanta went 10-11 and won the Southeast Division title under Snyder. “Quin is the future. I believe with him here, this city is going to win a championship, and it’s just about bringing in the right pieces for him,” Young said.

In six starts of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Trae Young averaged 29.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 38.3 minutes per game. The guard shot 40.3% from the field and 33.3% from long range.

