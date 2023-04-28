Trae Young is now the second player in Atlanta Hawks franchise history to score 30 or more points in four straight playoff games, joining 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Bob Pettit.

Pettit led the Hawks to their NBA championship in 1958. In Atlanta’s 128-120 series-ending loss at home in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, Young recorded 30 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Trae Young hit an impressive 3-pointer with two seconds left of regulation in Atlanta’s 119-117 win at TD Garden in Game 5. At halftime of Game 6, the fifth-year guard had 25 points on 53% shooting from the floor and 50% from 3-point range. However, Young was cold in the second half, missing 12 of 13 shots and scoring just five points.

Boston shot 47-of-94 (50%) from the floor, 18-of-42 (42.9%) outside the arc, and outscored Atlanta 30-20 in the final frame. The Hawks finished 44-of-94 (46.8%) shooting from the field and 15-of-35 (42.9%) from downtown as well. They underperformed defensively against the Celtics.

“Marcus [Smart] was being way more aggressive and wasn’t leaving me as much,” Young said. “In the second half, he was just more connected to me.” De’Andre Hunter logged 20 points, six boards, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes of action. Plus, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench.