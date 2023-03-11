Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks drained six 3-pointers in a single game for the third contest this season and 28th time of his NBA career, in Friday night’s 114-107 win over the Washington Wizards.

The two-time All-Star logged 28 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 33 minutes of action. Plus, the guard shot 9-of-19 (47.4%) from the floor and 6-of-10 (60%) beyond the arc.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Hawks have 15th-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trae Young has now connected on six three-pointers in a single game for the third time this season and 28th time in his career. https://t.co/ruWkwI1lbt — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 11, 2023

“It’s the end of the year, and teams are supposed to be hitting their strides and connecting and clicking,” Trae Young said. “I think we’re just trying to do that on both ends and not just one end. We’ve just got to keep it going. Took care of our two games here.”

It was Atlanta’s second victory over the Wizards in three days. The Hawks improved to 34-33 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. As for Washington, the team is 31-36 and sits 10th overall. This could be the future matchup for this season’s play-in tournament in the East.

Trae Young has notched at least five 3-pointers in a single game five times this season, 54 times in NBA career

Young knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining to help Atlanta cap off the win. While the Hawks led by 13 in the fourth quarter, Washington kept it close. The Wizards outscored them 32-29 in the final frame.

“We competed on the defensive end, I think as well as we have, from what I’ve seen in my time here,” said Hawks coach Quin Snyder. “I was happy with how we competed.” When needed, Trae Young excels at carrying his team.

List of players in the NBA with 1,600+ points and 600+ assists: Trae Young — 1,601 points and 604 assists. Superstar ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2KFDWEdWk5 — ❆ (@TraesMuse) March 11, 2023

Through 60 starts this season, the fifth-year guard is averaging 26.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and career highs of 10.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.6% outside the arc.

On Nov. 25, in Atlanta’s 128-122 loss against the Houston Rockets, the 24-year-old scored a season-high 44 points in 38 minutes. In addition to recording five assists and one steal, Trae Young shot 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the floor and hit four 3-pointers.

