Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks logged his 25th game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, five more such games than any other active player. However, the two-time All-Star took a step back shooting-wise.

Through 59 starts this season, the fifth-year guard is averaging 26.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and career highs of 10.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 43.2% from the floor and 32.9% outside the arc.

In Atlanta’s 122-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Trae Young ended his performance with 28 points, four boards, 10 assists, and three steals in 33 minutes played. He finished 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) beyond the arc.

The Hawks outscored Washington 34-28 in the opening quarter. Young became only the third player this season (Paul George, Anthony Edwards) to log at least 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a period.

Trae Young leads NBA with a total of 25 20-point, 10-rebound games of the season, five more than any other active player

Furthermore, Atlanta registered nine steals in the first half alone, the team’s most steals in a single half since Feb. 19, 2021, against the Boston Celtics (10 in second half). Ranking eighth overall in the East with a 33-33 record, the Hawks are aiming to make the playoffs. They’re on the right track.

Of course, the Hawks had a total of seven players reach double figures in scoring for the seventh time this season. It was the first time since March 1 and March 3, 2019, the team had seven or more players score 10-plus points in back-to-back games. Trae Young also tallied at least five assists in a game for the 93rd consecutive time, the longest active streak.

Trae Young finished tonight’s game w/ 28 PTS on 11-14 FG, 3-4 3FG & 3-4 FT, in addition to 10 AST & 3 STL. Young is only the third Hawk in franchise history to finish a game with at least 25 PTS, 10 AST and 3 STL shooting at least .750 FG% & the first to do so netting 28 PTS. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 9, 2023

On Nov. 25, in Atlanta’s 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets, the guard scored a season-high 44 points in 38 minutes of action. On top of notching five dimes and one steal, Young shot 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the floor and drained four 3-pointers.

Trae Young is just the third player in Hawks history to finish an outing with at least 25 points, 10 dimes, and three steals on 75% shooting. In a 125-106 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 11, the 24-year-old recorded a season-high 17 assists.

