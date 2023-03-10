Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons upgraded to questionable vs. 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (Grade 2 right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simons, 23, has missed the last four games and a total of nine games so far this season.

While Justice Winslow (ankle) remains out indefinitely for Portland, both Ryan Arcidiacono (back) and Ibou Badji (knee) have been downgraded out for this nonconference showdown.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers hold 20th-ranked odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Anfernee Simons has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow in Philadelphia. Jusuf Nurkic is no longer on the injury report. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 9, 2023

Through 57 starts this season, Simons is averaging career highs of 21.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 35.3 minutes per game. Plus, the guard is shooting a career-best 44.8% from the floor and 37.8% outside the arc.

On Dec. 3, in the Trail Blazers’ 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz, Simons recorded a career-high 45 points in 42 minutes of action. In addition to logging four assists and a pair of blocks and steals, he shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field and knocked down seven 3s.

Portland is 4-7 in its last 10 contests. However, the Trail Blazers are also 7-3 in their past 10 meetings versus Philadelphia. Next, they’re 2-5 ATS in their previous seven road matchups against the Sixers as well.

Additionally, the point total has gone under in four of Portland’s past five contests versus Eastern Conference opponents. The Trail Blazers are 4-16 in their last 20 games played in March.

Meanwhile, James Harden (foot) is no longer listed on the 76ers’ injury report. Philly is 7-3 in its previous 10 games. The playoff contender is currently on a three-game win streak. Not to mention, the Sixers are 10-1 in their last 11 meetings versus Western Conference teams.

NBA LINEUP ALERT: 76ers PG James Harden (foot) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game vs. the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/46ClX0Bu21 — DK Nation (@dklive) March 9, 2023

For other betting trends, Philadelphia is 15-5 in its past 20 home games. And the 76ers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven encounters at home against the Trail Blazers. On Jan. 19, Philly won 105-95 over Portland in the first meeting of the season series.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 79.2% chance of defeating Portland at home. Sportsbooks show the Trail Blazers as 8.5-point road underdogs.

