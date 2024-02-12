Trail Blazers’ Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) out at least 2 weeks

Portland Trail Blazers combo guard Malcolm Brogdon will be out at least two weeks after receiving treatment to address right elbow tendinitis, the team announced Sunday. Brogdon, 31, last played Feb. 2 at Denver.

Through 39 games (25 starts) this season, Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 44% from the floor, 41.2% from 3-point range and 81.9% at the foul line.

He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics last season after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 26 minutes per game in 67 appearances.

Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon received treatment to address tendinitis in the right elbow. Brogdon will be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/zTfExV2j6e — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 11, 2024



On Oct. 1, the Celtics traded Brogdon and center Robert Williams III to Portland for ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. The Trail Blazers also received a 2024 first-round pick via Golden State and a 2029 first-round pick.

Brogdon made it clear during an interview with The Athletic in January that he feels more appreciated with Portland. “At times. At times,” Brogdon said about whether he misses playing in Boston.

“I was there for a year, won Sixth Man of the Year, and they shipped me out. So like … I didn’t feel very valued there. Here, I feel valued. Portland has embraced me. And I’ve enjoyed being coached by Chauncey [Billups].’’

Trail Blazers’ Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) will miss at least 2 weeks, Chauncey Billups called him a leader

Billups told HoopsHype last month that he loves having Brogdon on the team.

“He’s like our voice and one of our leaders. When he talks, you listen. He’s in a tough spot here,” Billups said. “He’s coming off the bench, and sometimes he doesn’t have the ball in his hands.

“And he’s a point guard, but he understands where we’re at and what we’re doing. When he plays, he’s always a plus player. I love having him here. He’s an extension of me out there and in that locker room. He’s a leader. His presence is felt every day.”

The Trail Blazers received heavy interest in Malcolm Brogdon, according to a source, but the offers simply weren’t good enough for the franchise to part ways with the veteran guard. pic.twitter.com/j77LQSXULb — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) February 8, 2024



In Portland’s 118-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 19, the eight-year veteran recorded a season-high 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Other Trail Blazers out include Shaedon Sharpe, who had a core muscle injury Friday and will be reevaluated in six weeks. Anfernee Simons also suffered an ankle injury on Thursday and sat out Saturday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers are currently on a four-game losing streak.