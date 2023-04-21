Tyrese Maxey recorded 25 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) beyond the arc in Thursday night’s 102-97 first-round win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the guard now has the most five-plus 3-pointer games in Philadelphia 76ers playoff history.

It was his fifth career playoff game with at least five 3-pointers. Maxey passed J.J. Redick (four) and Seth Curry (four) on Philadelphia’s all-time list. In the Sixers’ Game 2 win against Brooklyn, the guard scored 33 points on 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-13 (46.2%) outside the arc.

After James Harden’s ejection in the third quarter, Tyrese Maxey resumed control of the Sixers’ offense and scored eight straight points in the final frame, turning a five-point deficit into a 99-96 lead on a clutch 3-pointer.

“Tonight, when our ballhandler, our leader went out, take that role in the fourth quarter and help us get into our stuff, help us win the game,” Maxey said. At the end of the fourth, the Sixers guard made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 44 seconds left.

Furthermore, it was an off night offensively for Joel Embiid. The six-time All-Star ended his outing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. Embiid also shot 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the field and 4-of-5 (80%) at the foul line.

“You could see what the game plan was. Got to hit him, try to make me frustrated so I could get ejected,” Embiid said. “So, I’m too mature to put myself in a position where I’m going to be ejected, so I just went about my business, and we got the win.” Tyrese Maxey did the heavy lifting this time around.

Although the Nets outscored Philadelphia 35-18 after halftime, the 76ers went on to outscore Brooklyn 26-15 in the fourth quarter. The Sixers shot 40-of-82 (48.8%) from the floor and 13-of-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range.

Tyrese Maxey outscored the Nets 10-5 alone in the final 3:08 of regulation. Despite Embiid’s lackluster performance, the 76ers now take a 3-0 series lead over Brooklyn.

Of course, Philadelphia improved to 7-0 in its last seven matchups against the Nets. Additionally, the Nets have not defeated the Sixers since Mar. 10, 2022, when the team had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

