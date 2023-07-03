Veteran star Russell Westbrook accepts biggest pay cut in NBA history to sign for the Clippers

Russell Westbrook didn’t last too long as a free agent, as the guard agreed on a new two-year, $7.8 million deal to remain as a Clippers player in Los Angeles, as it was first informed by his agent Jeff Schwartz on Saturday.

The contract includes a player option right after the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, where he is expected to lead once again as the team’s starting point guard. The California franchise negotiated the biggest pay cut in NBA history to keep the 34-year-old in their roster.

“One thing I do tell you is that I love it here,” the player told the press as his team was eliminated in the last playoffs. “I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know, end of the year, a lot of things have happened, but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

Russell Westbrook has agreed to a two-year deal worth nearly $8M with the Clippers, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/cGNKu3bu3m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2023

This renegotiation provides Clippers with the opportunity to upgrade their roster around Westbrook and teammate stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, as it has been reported that they’ve been showing strong interest in dealing for James Harden and Damian Lillard.

The veteran star admitted to feel very happy after leaving the star-packed Lakers, where he excelled as one of the best-sixth players of the NBA. The purple and gold was his fourth team after 11 years representing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“A well-, well-ran organization from top to bottom,” Westbrook said about the Clippers during his exit interview. “Been in the league a long time. You understand the value of the small things, the staff, the people that they have here to take care of the players day in and day out. It’s something that I really noticed since day one.

“Not just that, but a happy and enjoyable environment is something that you don’t see everywhere. Happy to come to work, being around people that actually enjoy their job, enjoy what they’re doing. That’s trying to keep all of us as players, not just that, but making sure we have everything we need to be successful on the floor.”

Coach Ty Lue and other Clippers players enjoyed working with Westbrook during their short three-month spell together

Before Westbrook signed for the Los Angeles squad during the All-Star break, it was reported that Paul George campaigned for him, as they both were great teammates back when they represented the Thunder.

“He’s played himself back into the Russ that he was,” George said a couple of months ago. “That we all knew that he still has. He brings so much to his team and I mean it’s amazing to watch him.

“I just think he’s the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward and would love to have him back.”

The veteran star went on to average 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 21 games, shooting career highs of 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc as he had a defined role under coach Ty Lue.

“I hope everybody can see just different teams,” his trainer said after they were eliminated. “Different situations where guys play differently in different spots. Hopefully, guys can see that Russ still has a lot left in the tank … this has opened eyes for a lot of teams, give him an opportunity if he can go out there and really get paid. But I want him back for sure.”