Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most dominant franchises in all of sports. The attention goes to star players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for winning four championships. However, some forget the front office personnel who make a difference. That includes General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers. He is stepping down from his role with the team as of today.

Myers spent 12 seasons with the Golden State Warriors and is a two-time executive of the year. He’s responsible for building the championship rosters that the team has had over the last decade. They made six NBA Finals appearances while Myers was GM and won four championships.

The 48-year-old grew up in the Bay Area and was a fan of the franchise. It had to be a hard decision for him to make. His contract with the team expires in late June. He declined ownership’s offer on a new deal that would’ve paid him among the league’s top-earning executives.

Bob Myers is stepping down from his role as GM and President of Basketball Operations for the Warriors

When speaking to reporters, Myers said he is unsure of “his future professional pathway”. After 12 seasons with the Warriors, it’s very possible that the four-time champion GM might take a year or two away from basketball. If he does, in fact, return to the NBA, Myers will be one of the most sought-after Executives in American sports history.

In his time with Golden State, Myers was responsible for drafting Draymond Green and acquiring Kevin Durant. He also fired Mark Jackson and hired Steve Kerr to be the head coach. Kerr has been in that position ever since. Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to seek a more prominent role for his son, Kirk.

He’s currently an executive VP of Basketball Operations. Reports also say that Joe Lacob would want a bigger role for VP of Basketball Operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. As Myers steps down as GM, the Warriors have some looming decisions to make about the team’s future. Green has a player option for next season and Thompson is in the last year of his contract.