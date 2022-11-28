NBA
DeMarcus Cousins Calls Warriors GM For Advice On Lack Of NBA Offers
DeMarcus Cousins is an NBA veteran who many thought would be a great signing for a large number of teams coming into the season. We’re a few days away from December and the 32 year old still has yet to get an offer from any team in the league. It’s confusing on why Cousins has not gotten a call yet. He took matter into his own hands and made a call himself, to Warriors GM Bob Myers.
Cousins played in 48 NBA games last season, 17 for the Milwaukee Bucks and 31 for the Denver Nuggets. He started seven games last season. Boogie made the phone call to Myers and got an honest answer on why teams are worried about signing him.
Bob Myers:
“DeMarcus [Cousins] called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’… Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’”
(via All The Smoke, https://t.co/oJ3Ij6yPUm) pic.twitter.com/ZuCTCfke4T
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 26, 2022
DeMarcus Cousins reaches out for advice on career move
Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was truthful with Cousins and told him the reason why he hasn’t had an offer from any teams yet.
“DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’”… “And I said, ‘You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well, whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’” – Warriors GM Bob Myers
“And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just, I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through,” – Bob Myers
Cousins played for the Warriors for just one season (2018-19), but must have had a good enough relationship with Myers to reach out to him for some advice and he got an honest answer he likely needed. He’s played for seven different franchises in his career, so it’s surprising that he hasn’t received an offer yet, with the amount of connections he likely has. He said back in October that “It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA”, and he’s doing everything he can to be back on the court.
- NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 11/28: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
- DeMarcus Cousins Calls Warriors GM For Advice On Lack Of NBA Offers
- Timberwolves’ Austin Rivers: ‘If we’re going to play big, we’ve got to be big’
- Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Questionable, Al Horford (Back Stiffness) Out vs Charlotte
- Mavericks to sign former Knicks guard Kemba Walker
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Jayson Tatum jumps to +300 MVP favorite ahead of Luka, Giannis
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Monday 11/14: Up To $6,000 In Bonuses
-
NBA 6 days ago
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 11/21
-
Main Page 1 week ago
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves ladder after loss to 76ers