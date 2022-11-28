DeMarcus Cousins Calls Warriors GM For Advice On Lack Of NBA Offers

DeMarcus Cousins is an NBA veteran who many thought would be a great signing for a large number of teams coming into the season. We’re a few days away from December and the 32 year old still has yet to get an offer from any team in the league. It’s confusing on why Cousins has not gotten a call yet. He took matter into his own hands and made a call himself, to Warriors GM Bob Myers.

Cousins played in 48 NBA games last season, 17 for the Milwaukee Bucks and 31 for the Denver Nuggets. He started seven games last season. Boogie made the phone call to Myers and got an honest answer on why teams are worried about signing him.

Bob Myers: “DeMarcus [Cousins] called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’… Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’” (via All The Smoke, https://t.co/oJ3Ij6yPUm) pic.twitter.com/ZuCTCfke4T — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 26, 2022

DeMarcus Cousins reaches out for advice on career move

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was truthful with Cousins and told him the reason why he hasn’t had an offer from any teams yet.

“DeMarcus called me a month ago and he said, ‘Why am I not in the NBA?’”… “And I said, ‘You want that answer? … Because people are afraid of how you’re going to act.’ And he’s like ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Well, whatever the reason is, it’s here now.’” – Warriors GM Bob Myers “And I like DeMarcus. You guys may know him. He’s just, I can’t blame him for him because of all he’s been through,” – Bob Myers

Cousins played for the Warriors for just one season (2018-19), but must have had a good enough relationship with Myers to reach out to him for some advice and he got an honest answer he likely needed. He’s played for seven different franchises in his career, so it’s surprising that he hasn’t received an offer yet, with the amount of connections he likely has. He said back in October that “It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA”, and he’s doing everything he can to be back on the court.