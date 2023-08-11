Home » news » Warriors Former Gm Bob Myers Is Nearing A Deal To Join Espns Nba Countdown As An Analyst

Main Page

Warriors’ former GM Bob Myers is nearing a deal to join ESPN’s ‘NBA Countdown’ as an analyst

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bob Myers Warriors pic

For more than a decade, Bob Myers was the General Manager of the Golden State Warriors. He was hired in 2011 as assistant GM but was quickly promoted in 2012 to head GM. Twice he won NBA Executive of the Year and helped bring the franchise four championships. Myers left in May, but he won’t be out of a job for very long. Sources reported that Myers is nearing a deal to join ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” as an analyst. 

At 48, Myers stepped down from his GM role, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over that position. The long-time GM has previous ties with ESPN, making the hire not so out of the blue. During the 2022-23 season, he hosted the Lead By Example podcast. That was produced by Omaha Productions and distributed on ESPN platforms.

Bob Myers is still only months out of his GM position with the Warriors. His insight into the league and everything that happens behind the scenes is better than anyone working for ESPN at the moment. He should be a strong addition to the NBA Countdown crew in 2023-24.


ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew is going to look a bit different next season with Bob Myers as an analyst

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post first reported this news. Next season, Bob Myers is going to be able to bring incredible insight to NBA Countdown. Former players like RJ Jefferson and JJ Reddick currently work for ESPN and they have a fresh take on the NBA compared to some of their other colleagues.

Myers only stepped away from his GM role with Golden State in May. He still has close ties with some of the league’s top talent. The four-time champion GM is a basketball junkie who sees the game through a different lens. Along with Myers, the NBA Countdown crew will have a few more changes. Malika Andrews will be taking over for Mike Greenberg as the show’s host.

Additionally, Jalen Rose was let go by ESPN, but mainstays Stephen A. Smith and Mike Wilbon will still be around. The start of the  2023-24 season is still well over two months away.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now