For more than a decade, Bob Myers was the General Manager of the Golden State Warriors. He was hired in 2011 as assistant GM but was quickly promoted in 2012 to head GM. Twice he won NBA Executive of the Year and helped bring the franchise four championships. Myers left in May, but he won’t be out of a job for very long. Sources reported that Myers is nearing a deal to join ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” as an analyst.

At 48, Myers stepped down from his GM role, and Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over that position. The long-time GM has previous ties with ESPN, making the hire not so out of the blue. During the 2022-23 season, he hosted the Lead By Example podcast. That was produced by Omaha Productions and distributed on ESPN platforms.

Bob Myers is still only months out of his GM position with the Warriors. His insight into the league and everything that happens behind the scenes is better than anyone working for ESPN at the moment. He should be a strong addition to the NBA Countdown crew in 2023-24.

ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew is going to look a bit different next season with Bob Myers as an analyst

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post first reported this news. Next season, Bob Myers is going to be able to bring incredible insight to NBA Countdown. Former players like RJ Jefferson and JJ Reddick currently work for ESPN and they have a fresh take on the NBA compared to some of their other colleagues.

Myers only stepped away from his GM role with Golden State in May. He still has close ties with some of the league’s top talent. The four-time champion GM is a basketball junkie who sees the game through a different lens. Along with Myers, the NBA Countdown crew will have a few more changes. Malika Andrews will be taking over for Mike Greenberg as the show’s host.

Additionally, Jalen Rose was let go by ESPN, but mainstays Stephen A. Smith and Mike Wilbon will still be around. The start of the 2023-24 season is still well over two months away.