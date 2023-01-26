Warriors’ GM Bob Myers Could Likely Be On His Farewell Tour With Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to find consistent wins this season as the team has a 24-24 record. A .500 record puts the Warriors at eighth in the West and still within striking distance of a higher seed. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, it seems as if Golden State’s GM Bob Myers could be on his farewell tour with the Warriors.

In April of 2011, Myers was hired by the Golden State Warriors to be the teams assistant general manager. Just one season later he was promoted to GM of the team and that has been his position ever since. He’s responsible for building the Warriors into a dynasty over the past 10 years.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season. Myers is being looked at by multiple franchises who would love to make an upgrade to their front-office. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

People around Warriors GM Bob Myers believe he could become a free agent this summer, per @anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe and @sam_amick. The Wizards, Knicks, Suns and Clippers are all monitoring the situation pic.twitter.com/ct33LztQcf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2023

Bob Myers contract will expire with the Golden State Warriors at the end of this season

If the two parties cannot decide on a new contract one this season is over, Myers could be on the move to another franchise. Those who have been reported to have interest in signing Myers are the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and LA Clippers.

Earlier in January, Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said that Myers is “top three among general mangers”, but is only the seventh or eighth highest paid GM in the league. Myers has made a number of pivotal moves for the franchise like hiring Steve Kerr in 2014, drafted Jordan Poole in 2019, and traded for Andrew Wiggins in 2020. He’s also responsible for drafting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, and Jonathan Kuminga.

In a recent interview, Myers tried down-playing the fact that this might in fact be his final season with the Warriors. He had this to say.

“I really like what I do now. I do love our group. I don’t think it’s anything imminent as far as stepping outside of this job,” – Bob Myers

If Warriors majority owner is serious about his statements of Myers being underpaid, then he’ll do the right thing and keep the GM who’s taken the franchise to new heights. Finding a elite GM is not easy to do and the Warriors would not be wise to let Myers go without doing some serious negotiations.