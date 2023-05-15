The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most historic franchises in the last decade. As a team, they have made six NBA Finals appearances and won four championships since 2014-15. All this success had come under the President of basketball operations and GM Bob Myers. He’s been Golden State’s GM since April 2012. However, his future with the franchise is in question.

Myers is one of just 11 General Managers in NBA history to win Executive of the Year multiple times. He won the award in 2014-15 and 2016-17. The 48-year-old has built the Warriors roster to what it is today. He hired Steve Kerr as head coach and drafted Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

That is why Myers is so “torn” on his upcoming decision on his future with the Golden State Warriors.

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

Will Bob Myers remain with the Golden State Warriors after this offseason?

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday that Warriors’ GM Bob Myers plans to take a couple of weeks to make his decision. He said that Myers is “torn” on what he wants to do. The GM carries a tremendous amount of weight and respect throughout the entire organization.

Keeping Myers will be pivotal for the final years of Steph Curry’s career. The four-time NBA champ only has so many years left before he’s going to be playing at a championship level. If the Warriros want the best roster possible to take advantage of that time, keeping Myers would be ideal.

At the moment, Myers is hesitant on whether he wants to sign another contract with the Warriors. Myers has built as Hall of Fame career with Golden State as an executive and he has some tough decisions ahead. He could choose to abandon the franchise that he built from nothing. Warriors fans would rather see him stay to help take advantage of the championship window that is still open.