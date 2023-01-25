Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Grizzlies: ‘It sounds like a rivalry to me’

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the biggest threats to the reigning champs in the Western Conference. Beyond the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, the Dubs are 23-24 and rank 10th in the standings.

“They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson told Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run, and they’re right there knocking at the door. Sounds like a rivalry to me.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fifth-shortest odds to repeat. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Denver Nuggets greater odds.

Klay Thompson talked to ⁦@DamichaelC⁩ about the Grizzlies rivalry (yes, Golden State finally admits this is a rivalry), Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and more in an exclusive interview.

“I’m human. I’m more competitive than people think I am,” added the Warriors guard. “At the end of the day, it’s all just competitive fun. If you want to talk trash, it’s all part of the game. We all grew up talking mess. You can’t hoop without talking a little mess.”

Golden State will play the Grizzlies for the second time this season on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. This game is part of NBA Rivals Week. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as three-point favorites at home. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 63.2% probability of winning.

In the first matchup on Christmas Day, the Dubs won 123-109 at home. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins were absent in this head-to-head contest. Jordan Poole led Golden State in scoring with 32 points in 29 minutes of action. Memphis’ Ja Morant scored a game-high 36 points as well.

A total of seven technical fouls were issued in the Christmas Day matchup, six of which were on Golden State. So, is this a rivalry? It appears to be. Memphis is 4-6 in its last 10 contests against the Warriors.

More importantly, the Grizzlies are winless in their past five road games versus Golden State. Every time these teams play one another, fans can expect to see a little bit of drama.

But the Grizzlies will not compete at full strength. Steven Adams (knee) remains out indefinitely. Not to mention, Danny Green (knee) and John Konchar (concussion) are also out.