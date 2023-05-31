This past season, the New York Knicks had one of their best years in recent memory. The team won 47 games during the regular season and was the #5 seed in the playoffs. New York even won their first playoff series since the 2012-13 season. Recently, the team announced they are not extending the contract for GM Scott Perry. That has Knicks fans praying that Bob Myers somehow ends up with the team.

Bob Myers recently announced that he is stepping down as GM of the Warriors after 12 seasons. He felt it was time for a change and his contract was up at the end of June with Golden State. Myers was the architect behind all four of the Warriors’ championships over the last decade.

Imagine what Myers could do for a team like the Knicks that is trending in the right direction. A lot would have to go right for the Knicks to land Myers as their next GM this off-season.

Scott Perry is leaving the Knicks as GM. Warriors GM Bob Myers leaves Golden State on the same day. pic.twitter.com/utbDl4K37i — Trav B Ryan 🇹🇹🇭🇹♒️🗽 (@travbryanmusic) May 31, 2023

Bob Myers to the Knicks? New York fans are surely hoping to see that happen this offseason

Both the Warriors and Knicks have open General Managers positions at the moment. Bob Myers stepped down from his position with Golden State. Scott Perry was told that his contract was not going to be extended. The addition of Myers in their front office could take New York to the next level.

He has an eye for talent and constructing championship rosters. That’s something the Knicks have not been able to do in the last 10-20 years. The Knicks have a ton of draft capital they can use to make trades and acquire players to help make them a championship contender.

While this all sounds nice for the Knicks, this is simply conjecture. Who knows if Myers is even interested in stepping right back into a front-office role? He might want to take some time away from basketball to see what decision is best for him.