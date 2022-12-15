Home » news » Warriors Lose Steph Curry To Shoulder Injury In 125 119 Loss Vs Pacers Mri To Follow

Main Page

Warriors Lose Steph Curry To Shoulder Injury In 125-119 Loss Vs Pacers, MRI To Follow

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 6 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Betting Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After their loss last night to the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors are 14-15 so far this season which is tenth in the Western Conference. The Warriors have been in a championship hangover for most of the season and the tough times may have gotten worse yesterday. Late in the third quarter, Steph Curry was fighting for a rebound and his arm got bent backwards. Immediately Curry grimaced in pain and grabbed his left shoulder. Not what any Warriors fan wanted to see. 

If Curry misses an extended period of time it could be detrimental to Golden State. He leads the team in points (30.0) and assists (6.8) per game this season. The four-time NBA champion is set to have an MRI today and Golden State fan are hoping that it’s nothing too serious. Steph will surely be looking for that as well. A competitor like him does not want to miss any games at all.

NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+800) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry to have MRI on injured shoulder

In the 30 minutes that Curry did play before leaving the game due to injury, he had 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the game. The Warriors were getting crushed at half-time and Curry still had 27 points. He was doing everything possible to try and get his team a win. That’s the kind of competitor he is. Head coach Steve Kerr gave the media an update on Curry after the game on what he knew at that point.

“He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,”… “The trainers told me he was out midway through the fourth quarter. I only spoke to him briefly after the game, so I haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet.” – Steve Kerr

The Warriors as a team are an abysmal 2-13 on the road this season. Hard to have a successful season when you want win away from home. Golden State fans will wait anxiously all day hoping to hear some good news after Curry gets his MRI.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Hi, my name is Zach Wolpin and I live in NJ, USA. I'm an NBA News Writer for Finixio. I've been covering the NBA as a whole for over two years now and I also have two and a half years experience writing about the NFL. I'm 24 years old and I'm extremely passionate about sports. In my free time, I like to play video games and watch sports with my friends.

Trending Now