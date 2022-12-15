Warriors Lose Steph Curry To Shoulder Injury In 125-119 Loss Vs Pacers, MRI To Follow

After their loss last night to the Indiana Pacers, the Golden State Warriors are 14-15 so far this season which is tenth in the Western Conference. The Warriors have been in a championship hangover for most of the season and the tough times may have gotten worse yesterday. Late in the third quarter, Steph Curry was fighting for a rebound and his arm got bent backwards. Immediately Curry grimaced in pain and grabbed his left shoulder. Not what any Warriors fan wanted to see.

If Curry misses an extended period of time it could be detrimental to Golden State. He leads the team in points (30.0) and assists (6.8) per game this season. The four-time NBA champion is set to have an MRI today and Golden State fan are hoping that it’s nothing too serious. Steph will surely be looking for that as well. A competitor like him does not want to miss any games at all.

This is the play where Steph Curry came up grabbing his left shoulder. He’s still in the locker room as fourth quarter is about to begin. pic.twitter.com/NDKEbHfuho — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

Steph Curry to have MRI on injured shoulder

In the 30 minutes that Curry did play before leaving the game due to injury, he had 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists in the game. The Warriors were getting crushed at half-time and Curry still had 27 points. He was doing everything possible to try and get his team a win. That’s the kind of competitor he is. Head coach Steve Kerr gave the media an update on Curry after the game on what he knew at that point.

“He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,”… “The trainers told me he was out midway through the fourth quarter. I only spoke to him briefly after the game, so I haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet.” – Steve Kerr

The Warriors as a team are an abysmal 2-13 on the road this season. Hard to have a successful season when you want win away from home. Golden State fans will wait anxiously all day hoping to hear some good news after Curry gets his MRI.