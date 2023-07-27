During the 2022-23 season, the Warriors were never able to put together consistent wins. They were able to secure another playoff berth as the sixth seed in the West. Golden State was led by Steph Curry’s (30.5) points per game in the 2023 playoffs. The Warriors lost to the Lakers in the second round. Heading into his 15th NBA season in 2023-24, Curry said “I’m in the prime of my career”.

At 35 years old, Steph Curry is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s gotten better as a defender over the past few seasons and it’s shown on the court. Curry and the Warriors were able to win the 2022 NBA Finals vs the Boston Celtics. That NBA title was not too long ago and he Warriors are confident they can reach that level again.

With their current roster, Golden State is going to need Curry to continue to produce as one of the Top 10 players in the NBA. He was limited to 56 games during the regular season but was still highly effective when he did play.

At 35 years old, Steph Curry still thinks he can help the Warriors win more championships

Last season, the four-time NBA champion averaged (29.4) points, (6.3) assists, and a career-high (3.1) rebounds. He shot (.493) percent from the field and (.427) percent from beyond the arc. Despite only playing in 56 games last season, the Warriors still managed to earn their ninth playoff berth in the last 11 seasons.

ESPN’s time Bontemps noted that while Curry is an elite player, he still needs help to win a championship. He claims that Curry doesn’t have the ability to will his team to a championship like he was once able to. While that is true, Curry is still the best player for Golden State without question.

This offseason, the Warriors shook up the NBA trade market when they sent away Jordan Poole to acquire all-star PG, Chris Paul. There’s been a lot of talk as to whether the 38-year-old will be a starter for the Warriors next season. Paul has played in 1,214 career games and has started in every single one of those games. He’s a walking Hall of Famer, but it’s still unknown how he’ll mesh with Golden State next season.

Coming into the NBA, Chris Paul was a mentor for Steph Curry. Both players have turned out to become top PGs in league history and now they get the chance to play together. The Warriors want to win more titles and Chris Paul is still searching for that first NBA championship heading into his 19th season.