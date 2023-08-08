Main Page
WATCH: Bronny, LeBron James Exit Terza Ristorante After Mayo Clinic Visit
Watch Bronny and his father, LeBron James, exit Terza Ristorante after visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, over the weekend. The McDonald’s All-American guard suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center on July 24.
Bronny, 18, required further medical treatment over the weekend, which led to a trip to the North Star State. The James family wants answers on why the incoming USC freshman experienced the medical scare at such a young age. As LeBron and his son left the backdoor of the Italian restaurant, they were greeted by a mob of fans.
In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Bronny is shown wearing a white shirt and black jacket, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar walking behind. Watch the full video below.
Additionally, after the two climbed into a waiting black SUV and closed the doors, a group of LeBron James supporters and Lakers fans pulled out their phones to record, while surrounding the vehicle. At least the SUV drove away without injuring anyone. Where was this enthusiasm from fans at the Mayo Clinic?
Days after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest, the consensus four-star recruit was spotted with LeBron, his mother, Savannah, and his siblings, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Although James can still play basketball, medical supervision is imperative.
Watch USC hooper Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leave the backdoor of Terza Ristorante in Rochester, Minnesota, after visiting the Mayo Clinic
Furthermore, Bronny James was transported to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance from USC’s Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, July 24. By Tuesday, he was in stable condition and no longer in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Not to mention, James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”
USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023
Moreover, Cardiologist Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, released an update on Bronny after his treatment. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”
“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”
Meanwhile, Bronny James committed to USC in May after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. James was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon. However, the young baller did not receive offers from the five schools.
To watch more NBA miscellaneous videos, go to the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Mavericks sign Greg Brown III, Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts
- WATCH: Bronny, LeBron James Exit Terza Ristorante After Mayo Clinic Visit
- ‘We all have our moments of weakness’: Klay Thompson regrets showing off his 4 fingers to Devin Booker
- NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Trading Pascal Siakam Is Inevitable
- NBA legend Jerry West says Victor Wembanyama’s best skill early in his career will be ‘blocking shots’
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Doris Burke to join ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team, to become first woman to call a U.S. men’s championship
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Elon Musk suggests COVID-19 vaccine caused Bronny James’ cardiac arrest