WATCH: Bronny, LeBron James Exit Terza Ristorante After Mayo Clinic Visit

Updated 46 mins ago on • 4 min read
TMZ Sports

Watch Bronny and his father, LeBron James, exit Terza Ristorante after visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, over the weekend. The McDonald’s All-American guard suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center on July 24.

Bronny, 18, required further medical treatment over the weekend, which led to a trip to the North Star State. The James family wants answers on why the incoming USC freshman experienced the medical scare at such a young age. As LeBron and his son left the backdoor of the Italian restaurant, they were greeted by a mob of fans.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Bronny is shown wearing a white shirt and black jacket, with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar walking behind. Watch the full video below.

Additionally, after the two climbed into a waiting black SUV and closed the doors, a group of LeBron James supporters and Lakers fans pulled out their phones to record, while surrounding the vehicle. At least the SUV drove away without injuring anyone. Where was this enthusiasm from fans at the Mayo Clinic?

Days after Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest, the consensus four-star recruit was spotted with LeBron, his mother, Savannah, and his siblings, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Although James can still play basketball, medical supervision is imperative.

Watch USC hooper Bronny James, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leave the backdoor of Terza Ristorante in Rochester, Minnesota, after visiting the Mayo Clinic

Furthermore, Bronny James was transported to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance from USC’s Galen Center around 9:26 a.m. on Monday, July 24. By Tuesday, he was in stable condition and no longer in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Not to mention, James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Moreover, Cardiologist Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, released an update on Bronny after his treatment. “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

“Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Meanwhile, Bronny James committed to USC in May after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. James was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon. However, the young baller did not receive offers from the five schools.

