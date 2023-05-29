Watch Boston Celtics fans storm the streets of Beantown after Derrick White made the game-winning buzzer-beater over the Miami Heat in Saturday night’s 104-103 win in Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

White became only the second player in NBA history to make a go-ahead shot while trailing as time expired when facing elimination. Michael Jordan was the only other player to pull it off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Celtics have second-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks show the Denver Nuggets as the No. 1 favorite to win their first title in franchise history. Watch the video below.

Right now in Boston after the Celtics force a Game 7. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/WtP0R6d64k — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) May 28, 2023



Celtics fans were filmed climbing traffic light poles and dancing on top of cars outside TD Garden in Boston. Fans were also heard chanting “Beat the Heat!!!”

Some fans wore t-shirts with the words “Celtics in 6,” with the No. 6 scratched out and replaced with a No. 7.

Boston improved to 5-0 this postseason in elimination games. White’s clutch shot was the sixth game-winning buzzer-beater when facing elimination in NBA history and the first since Kawhi Leonard in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Watch Celtics fans storm the streets of Beantown after Derrick White’s buzzer-beater win over the Heat in Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics are the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing a series 3-0. NBA teams are 0-149 when trailing 3-0 in a seven-game series.

The 2003 Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, 1994 Denver Nuggets in the second round, and 1951 New York Knicks in the NBA Finals all lost Game 7 away.

In Game 6, Jayson Tatum recorded his seventh playoff game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, tying LeBron James in 2018 for most in a single postseason in NBA history.

Plus, the four-time All-Star has scored over 500 points this postseason. Watch the other video below.

Additionally, the Heat are 6-5 all time in Game 7s and are 0-2 away in previous winner-take-all affairs. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s.

Boston has won its last four Game 7 matchups, including one in Miami last season and one against the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The C’s are 1-1 against the Heat in Game 7s.

If the Celtics win Game 7 on Monday night, forget celebrating in the streets. Celtics fans might storm the TD Garden court NCAA-Tournament style.

No team in NBA history has ever won a seven-game series after trailing 3-0. A sixth elimination win would match the all-time postseason record held by the Nuggets (1994, 2020).

To watch other miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like