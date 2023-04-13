The Chicago Bulls were down 11 points at halftime after Fred VanVleet sunk a half-court shot right before the buzzer. However, the Bulls fought back hard in the second half and cut Toronto’s lead to single digits heading into the fourth. DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls held on to win 109-105 and will face the Miami Heat tomorrow for the eighth seed. Stealing the show last night in the game was DeRozan’s daughter, Diar. She screamed on every Raptors free-throw attempt last and helped keep them to 50 shooting from the free-throw line as a team.

DeRozan’s nine-year-old daughter came into the game last night with a plan and used it to perfection. She was seated right behind one of the baskets and was only a row or two from the court. Diar let out a high-pitch scream on all 36 of the Raptors’ free-throw attempts last night and they only hit 18, exactly 50 percent.

Toronto finished with the 19th-worst free-throw percentage out of all 30 teams in the league for the 2022-23 season at (.778) percent. Their team percentage of 50 did not cut it last night and that’s why their season ended early.

The Raptors missed 18 of their 36 free throw attempts. That's the most missed free throws in a winner-take-all playoff or play-in game since the Lakers missed 19 in Game 7 of the 1969 Finals. https://t.co/n4CqpYvpJu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 13, 2023

The Toronto Raptors had a double-digit lead multiple times last night, but they could not hold on to win. Chicago fought back in the fourth quarter and their two all-stars took over the game. DeMar DeRozan finished the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists while Zach LaVine lead the team scoring 39 points. He added 6 rebounds and 3 assists in the Bulls’ comeback win.

To Diar DeRozan's teacher: may we kindly request Diar be excused from school on Friday 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZANywhzpqU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023

There’s a reason the Bulls were in the #9 vs #10 play-in game last night. As a tea they shot (.269) percent from deep last night and the long ball just hasn’t been there for them this season. However, they did make 18 of their 22 free-throw attempts, including some big makes by DeRozan and LaVine in the fourth.

Chicago’s win earned them a trip to Florida where they will be facing the Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home game. The winner will earn the #8 seed in the East and will have a first-round matchup vs the Milwaukee Bucks.