Watch LeBron James draw up plays at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina, on Wednesday for son Bryce James’ team. Former NBA player Rajon Rondo is also helping the Los Angeles Lakers superstar coach the Strive for Greatness team.

James was spotted greeting friends and signing autographs for fans prior to Strive for Greatness’ 72-67 loss to the Florida Rebels. SFG is 1-1 so far in the EYBL. On Monday, Jul. 3, the team won 78-69 over the Expressions. SFG plays Mokan Elite tonight before closing group play against the NH Lightning on Friday.

Bryce James made his Nike EYBL Peach Jam debut this past Monday. He recorded 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range against the Expressions.

NBA scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Knicks, Suns, and Hawks were in attendance, per sources.

What is the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League)? This annual event is a basketball circuit comprised of the top 40 high school teams in America and one Canadian team for players aged 17 and under. Bryce and the rest of the Strive for Greatness team compete in the 16-and-under division. Watch LeBron enter the building below.

Coach Bron has entered the building pic.twitter.com/YAfpHoZnJW — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 5, 2023



A total of four sessions are scheduled prior to the Peach Jam, which is the most prestigious of all EYBL events. This tournament is held at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina. NBA scouts and college recruiters attend to evaluate the best high school basketball prospects.

2023 Nike EYBL and Peach Jam Dates and Schedule

Session Location Date Session 1 LakePoint Champions Center; Atlanta, Georgia April 21-23 Session 2 Bell Bank Park by Legacy Sports Center; Phoenix, Arizona April 28-30 Session 3 Southwest Athletic Center; Drive Nation; Dallas, Texas May 12-14 Session 4 Memphis Sports & Events Center; Memphis, Tennessee May 26-29 Peach Jam Riverview Park Activities Center; North Augusta, South Carolina July 3-9

Additionally, the top 24 teams will qualify for the Peach Jam. This tournament was founded in 1996 as the Peach Basket Classic, and then it was renamed Nike Peach Jam in 1997. The event has been featured in the Nike EYBL circuit since 2010.

NBA veteran Chris Paul founded his AAU team, CP3 All-Stars, for the Nike EYBL circuit. Paul’s team is now known as Team CP3. Carmelo Anthony established Team Melo back in 2016 as well. Moreover, Kevin Durant also founded Team Durant in 2010.

Mokan Elite has won three championships, the most of any Nike EYBL team. In last year’s Peach Jam Tournament Championship, Mokan Elite won 53-52 over Team Takeover. ME won their first title in 2016 over PSA Cardinals and their second against Russell Westbrook’s Team Why Not in 2019.

