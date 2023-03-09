WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Drops F-Bomb Live on ‘Undisputed’

Watch Shannon Sharpe drop an f-bomb live during Thursday’s edition of FS1’s “Undisputed.” While discussing the Los Angeles Clippers’ struggles with Russell Westbrook, the NFL Hall of Famer got into another heated debate with co-host Skip Bayless.

“If I’m making fried chicken and somebody says, ‘I got some chocolate for you,'” Sharpe said. “What the hell? Yeah, I like chocolate, but what the f—k that have to?” The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens’ tight end was smooth on his recovery. “Oops, sorry. You got me cursing, Skip,” Sharpe joked. Bayless couldn’t have cared less.

“Well, the fried chicken works by itself, right? It’s really good,” said Bayless afterwards. It was not the first time Sharpe found himself in NBA-related controversy this year. Last time, it occurred while watching the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the halftime break of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 122-121 loss to the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, Sharpe was spotted at the courtside arguing with Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

Watch Shannon Sharpe accidently utter f-bomb in Thursday’s live edition of FS1’s “Undisputed”

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after being escorted by security to the tunnel during halftime. “They do all that talking and jockeying, and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F—k me.’ I said, ‘F—k you’ back.

“He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. And he definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came, and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.” Watch Skip Bayless curse below.

.@RealSkipBayless sides with Devin Booker after his heated exchange with Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/i8mWILGA5W — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 6, 2023

In the Clippers’ 108-100 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Kawhi Leonard led L.A. in scoring with 24 points. Paul George logged 23 points in 39 minutes of action. Plus, Russell Westbrook added just seven points in 23 minutes played. So, one casual f-bomb by Shannon Sharpe is understandable.

More importantly, it was neither the first nor the last time Sharpe and/or Bayless have uttered funny curse words on “Undisputed.” In Monday’s episode, Bayless accused Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic of always “bitching” about foul calls during games. To watch more miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.

