It’s official, the Pistons are out of playoff contention after losing to the Mavericks this past Saturday. It was definitely a night full of frustrations, as they not only witnessed Luka Doncic post another triple-double, but their General Manager lost his temper in a heated argument with a fan.

Troy Weaver was sitting in the stands of the Little Caesars Arena during another low moment in Detroit’s season, when someone from the audience told him he wasn’t doing a good job. The former player then entered a heated exchange with the fan, and then asked security to handle the situation.

A video quickly surfaced online where Weaver is seen standing in the aisle next to the crowd, but it is still unclear how the argument started. The first thing he appears to say is, “I don’t give a f*ck, you’re lucky I don’t beat your ass,” to what the fan responded with, “You suck at your job.”

Pistons GM Troy Weaver got a fan kicked out of the game last night 😳 “You’re lucky I don’t beat your a**.” (via psharma112 / TT) pic.twitter.com/ntxGGpX4Ay — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2024

The video gets cut off shortly after the fiery conversation, but one of the last things the unidentified man seems to say is, “You threatened me.”

A 46-year-old fan called Jeffrey Calloway, who says he witnessed the incident, told the press that the fan approached Troy twice before he was escorted away by security. “The guy that was in the incident, with the Red Wings stuff on, came over and was pointing at the scoreboard earlier in the game.Troy Weaver just shrugged his shoulders and said, ‘OK,’ and the guy went back to his seat.

“When (Jalen) Duren got ejected (midway through the fourth quarter), the guy came back and told him that he was terrible at his job. Then, Troy Weaver was telling the fan he had to leave and that’s when ushers or security walked over,” Calloway recalled.

The media tried to reach out to the Pistons but received no answer. Not too long ago, Weaver defended himself by saying that he “absolutely” was the person who could turn the team around this season. ” I’m the right guy,” he said on February 9.

The Pistons are officially out of playoff contention despite Cade Cunningham’s incredible rise

Cade Cunningham is probably the only reason fans have to smile in Detroit, as the player keeps proving his worth despite his team’s woes. Last week he reached a milestone that puts him in exclusive company, as he topped 2,500 career points with 800 assists, and became the sixth-fastest to ever achieve this.

“It’s huge,” coach Monty Williams said. “All those guys are going to be in the Hall of Fame someday, I think. For him to be able to do that speaks to his talent and the work he puts in. That young man sees the best defender every night. He sees the double team most of the night. And he’s not a selfish player.”

Even rival tactician Jason Kidd praised him before Dallas beat Detroit 142 to 124 on Saturday evening, where the Pistons star dropped 33 points, gave out 10 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds.

“You look at what Cade is doing right now — he’s one of the hottest players in the second half of the season,” he said. “You can see he’s shooting the ball at a high rate, he’s scoring the ball, he’s being aggressive, and you can see he’s comfortable with what he’s trying to get to.”