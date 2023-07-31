Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 NBA season, including the In-Season Tournament and Paris game as well. Notable dates include Aug. 7, 2023, when Team USA takes on Puerto Rice in the USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Springfield, MA) is also scheduled from Aug. 11-12. Check out the full list below.

Scheduled Event Date USA vs. Puerto Rico Aug. 7 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend Aug. 11-12 USA vs. Slovenia (Malaga, Spain) Aug. 12 USA vs. Spain (Malaga, Spain) Aug. 13 USA vs. Greece (Abu Dhabi, UAE) Aug. 18 USA vs. Germany (Abu Dhabi, UAE) Aug. 20 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup (Philippines, Japan and Indonesia) Aug. 25-Sept. 10 Earliest date for NBA players participating in preseason games outside North America to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time) Sept. 29 Training Camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North America Sept. 30 First allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time) Oct. 2 NBA Training Camps open Oct. 3 NBA Preseason games begin Oct. 5 NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, (Abu Dhabi, UAE) Oct. 5 & 7 NBA Preseason ends Oct. 20 Rosters set for 2023-24 NBA Opening day (5 p.m. ET) Oct. 23 Start of the 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Oct. 24 NBA G League Draft Oct. 28 NBA G League Training Camp Oct. 30 NBA In-Season Tournament begins Nov. 3 NBA Mexico City Game, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic (Mexico City, Mexico) Nov. 9 NBA G League Season begins Nov. 10 NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals (Las Vegas, NV) Dec. 7 NBA In-Season Tournament Finals (Las Vegas, NV) Dec. 9 NBA Paris Game, Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Paris, France) Jan. 11, 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 Feb. 16-18 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Ends Apr. 14

USA Basketball announced the U.S. Men’s National Team will play Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, as the first of five games making up the USA Basketball Showcase prior to the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup. The exhibition is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

“Our preparations for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup begin in Las Vegas and we are excited to return to a city that regularly and graciously welcomes USA Basketball,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO.

“The game at T-Mobile Arena, a first-class venue, will give basketball fans the opportunity to support the U.S. Men’s National Team before it heads abroad. We are thankful to the Puerto Rican National Team for spending a portion of their training window in Las Vegas and look forward to hosting them.”

Team USA officially qualified for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup in February. USA is one of seven teams set to represent FIBA Americas in the 32-team field. The Americans will play all of their games at Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets will aim to become the first team to repeat since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors. Denver defeated the Miami Heat in five games of the 2023 NBA Finals to win its first championship in its 47-year history.

