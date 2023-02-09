With Brooklyn Being Sellers At The Deadline, Cleveland Are Interested In SF Royce O’Neale

The season has taken a drastic turn once again for the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this past Sunday. Just last night the Suns and Nets struck a deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix an Brooklyn has lost their two superstars within a week of each other. With the Nets being sellers at the deadline, the Cavaliers are reportedly interested in Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale in a possible trade.

Twenty-nine year old Royce O’Neael is in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after spending his five with Utah. He’s been a sharpshooter at over 40 percent from deep for the Nets and has been an invaluable piece to the lineup. However, it seems like the Nets may be starting over once again and O’Neale could be on the move if a deal can be made.

The Nets are now in a position to be sellers in a market where there aren't many. I'd expect Brooklyn to field offers for Royce O'Neale, Jae Crowder, and Seth Curry today. Three players who should have value to contenders. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 9, 2023

Could the Nets trade Royce O’Neale before the deadline ends at 3:00pm today?

As the Nets seem to now be a team that is rebuilding, O’Neale could be of value to a team that is in win now mode. In 51 games started and played this season he’s averaging career-high’s across the board in points (9.4), assists (4.0), and three-point percentage (40).

Most of his shots taken are three’s and he’s done that at a high level. He’s averaging (8.2) field-goal attempts per game this season and (5.6) of those are three-pointers. O’Neale is a versatile defender who can hold his own against bigger defenders.

Brooklyn did sign O’Neale to a four-year, $36 million contract in the offseason but with the way the Nets season is playing out, nothing is out of question at this point. At fourth in the East, the Cavaliers are trying to add another wing player before the end of today’s trade deadline.

The Cavaliers are a team that are still in win now mode and the possible addition of O’Neale could be a solid piece down the line. Cleveland has until 3:00pm today to get a deal done.